Awfully Chocolate Prepares For Father’s Day Sales As First Page Digital Boosts Marketing

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 10 June

2020 – Awfully Chocolate continues to

uplift national morale as it prepares for a new wave of orders coinciding with

Father’s Day in Singapore. This comes at a time when COVID-19 measures

gradually ease, allowing food and beverage establishments to slowly bring life

back to their physical stores. Despite having 14 stores across the country, Awfully Chocolate’s

strong e-commerce presence will play a critical driver for sales as the nation

moves back to normalcy.

E-commerce, delivery

and digital marketing as retail focus

The surge in online demand for Awfully Chocolate

had already begun early this year as e-commerce sales of birthday cakes, handmade

cookies and other gourmet treats doubled in the lead-up to

Valentine’s Day. Founder Lyn Lee expects

to see Father’s Day orders to bring a similar boost to online delivery for its

cakes and pastries. Online orders typically generate 10 per cent of sales

monthly during non-peak periods.

In times where digitalisation emerges as a key

economic driver, businesses like Awfully Chocolate must diversify and adapt to

growing trends to remain afloat. This signals the importance of omnichannel

retail solutions as a long-term business strategy not only to drive more sales

but also remain operational despite affected footfall at physical stores.

Investing more in multi-platform digital marketing

campaigns has thus become imperative as Awfully Chocolate focuses on online

ordering and cake delivery across Singapore. Currently engaged with digital marketing agency in Singapore, First Page Digital, whose efforts seen a

overwhelming increase in sales since last year, the team continues to improve

visibility and relevance in the competitive food delivery scene.

This was done by making their well-loved dark

chocolate desserts available to all its fans via their 24/7 online shop. Cakes are delivered in AC thermal

bags to preserve their quality so that customers can enjoy the same dessert

experience at home as they would at the store. Those who wish to make

last-minute Father’s Day gift purchases can order any time and have them sent

the next day to any local

address. This allows

the bakery to offer a sweet relief to Singaporeans as customers can still

purchase desserts for themselves or send gift sets to loved ones.

As families get to meet one another after social

distancing measures ease, Lyn says that the team is excited to deliver its

well-loved desserts to sweeten Father’s Day celebrations all over Singapore.

About Awfully Chocolate:

Awfully Chocolate is a home-grown brand

specialising in handcrafted dark chocolate cakes for all occasions, from

birthdays to anniversaries. It has also expanded its finesse to offer premium

chocolate bars, truffles and handmade cookies, which are also available in gift

sets and hampers. For more information, please visit: https://www.awfullychocolate.com/