Awfully Chocolate Prepares For Father’s Day Sales As First Page Digital Boosts Marketing
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 10 June
2020 – Awfully Chocolate continues to
uplift national morale as it prepares for a new wave of orders coinciding with
Father’s Day in Singapore. This comes at a time when COVID-19 measures
gradually ease, allowing food and beverage establishments to slowly bring life
back to their physical stores. Despite having 14 stores across the country, Awfully Chocolate’s
strong e-commerce presence will play a critical driver for sales as the nation
moves back to normalcy.
E-commerce, delivery
and digital marketing as retail focus
The surge in online demand for Awfully Chocolate
had already begun early this year as e-commerce sales of birthday cakes, handmade
cookies and other gourmet treats doubled in the lead-up to
Valentine’s Day. Founder Lyn Lee expects
to see Father’s Day orders to bring a similar boost to online delivery for its
cakes and pastries. Online orders typically generate 10 per cent of sales
monthly during non-peak periods.
In times where digitalisation emerges as a key
economic driver, businesses like Awfully Chocolate must diversify and adapt to
growing trends to remain afloat. This signals the importance of omnichannel
retail solutions as a long-term business strategy not only to drive more sales
but also remain operational despite affected footfall at physical stores.
Investing more in multi-platform digital marketing
campaigns has thus become imperative as Awfully Chocolate focuses on online
ordering and cake delivery across Singapore. Currently engaged with digital marketing agency in Singapore, First Page Digital, whose efforts seen a
overwhelming increase in sales since last year, the team continues to improve
visibility and relevance in the competitive food delivery scene.
This was done by making their well-loved dark
chocolate desserts available to all its fans via their 24/7 online shop. Cakes are delivered in AC thermal
bags to preserve their quality so that customers can enjoy the same dessert
experience at home as they would at the store. Those who wish to make
last-minute Father’s Day gift purchases can order any time and have them sent
the next day to any local
address. This allows
the bakery to offer a sweet relief to Singaporeans as customers can still
purchase desserts for themselves or send gift sets to loved ones.
As families get to meet one another after social
distancing measures ease, Lyn says that the team is excited to deliver its
well-loved desserts to sweeten Father’s Day celebrations all over Singapore.
About Awfully Chocolate:
Awfully Chocolate is a home-grown brand
specialising in handcrafted dark chocolate cakes for all occasions, from
birthdays to anniversaries. It has also expanded its finesse to offer premium
chocolate bars, truffles and handmade cookies, which are also available in gift
sets and hampers. For more information, please visit: https://www.awfullychocolate.com/