Collective Change Institute Launches the Complete Coach Development Program, an ICF Accredited Coach Training Program

Accredited Coach Training Program (“ACTP”) provides aspiring coaches with a streamlined pathway for professional certification by the International Coach Federation

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 10 June 2020 – Collective Change Institute (CCI)

announced today that it has launched the Complete Coach Development Program

(CCD), an Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP) approved by the

International Coach Federation (ICF). The CCD program offers students a

streamlined route to obtaining their professional coach certification from ICF

with the assurance of the highest standards of quality in coach training. ICF

is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing the coaching

profession.

The launch of the program also celebrates the recognition of

CCI receiving its ACTP status from ICF. “Being recognized by ICF as an

ACTP coach training institute is a testament to CCI‘s commitment in ensuring a high

level of quality in coach training standards,” said Lin Tan, Director of Training

at CCI and a Master Certified Coach credentialed by the ICF. Ms. Tan is

currently the president of ICF Singapore Chapter and sits on the Forbes Council

of Coaches.

Led by Ms. Tan, the CCD Program is a holistic and

comprehensive 15-month coach training program that offers students

coach-training hours, mentoring, observed coaching sessions and a final

competency assessment. It helps coaches achieve an ICF ACC or PCC credential

directly with CCI, offering coaches a convenient and trusted route to certification.

The CCD program also offers bridging options for students from other schools or

certification pathways. It comprises two parts: a 60-hour Professional Coach

Development Program that focuses on establishing the fundamentals of coaching

and a 67-hour Advanced Coach Development Program that focuses on developing the

mastery of coaching of the coach.

CCD is one of the only coach training programs in the region

that gives students the opportunity to work with real clients as part of their

coach development. This initiative greatly helps students to clock coaching

hours and gain experience, which is one of the pre-requisites to obtaining

coach certification. “The opportunity to work with real clients was one

of the key differentiators of CCI. By working with real clients, I was able to

apply my knowledge and that gave me tremendous confidence during the

program,” said Arundhati, a graduate of CCI and an ICF Associate

Credentialed Coach.

The program offers an integrated blended learning format which includes

face-to-face weekend intensives, live webinar classrooms, face-to-face

coaching, in-person mentoring sessions and self-work. CCD lead trainers have at

least 10 years of coach training experience and possess the equivalent

credentials of an ICF Professional Certified Coach or Master Certified Coach.

The coach certification journey does not end at graduation

from the CCD program. CCD alumni become part of a thriving coach community

dedicated to developing coaching mastery and successful coaching businesses.

CCI offers life beyond coach training, with opportunities including

professional life or executive coaching opportunities, or joining CCI’s faculty

team as a coach trainer.

About Collective Change Institute

Collective Change Institute (CCI), an ICF-approved ACTP coach training school,

is Asia‘s

leading coaching institute. It offers all-round coach development for

individuals and corporates through coach

certification, business mastery development and community initiatives. CCI

offers a wide range of coaching-related programs and services for individuals,

corporates and coaches. These include coach certification programs, coach

training for managers, executive coaching services, personal coaching services

and business accelerators for coaches.

For more information on CCI, please visit www.collectivechangeinstitute.com