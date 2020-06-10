Collective Change Institute Launches the Complete Coach Development Program, an ICF Accredited Coach Training Program
Accredited Coach Training Program (“ACTP”) provides aspiring coaches with a streamlined pathway for professional certification by the International Coach Federation
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 10 June 2020 – Collective Change Institute (CCI)
announced today that it has launched the Complete Coach Development Program
(CCD), an Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP) approved by the
International Coach Federation (ICF). The CCD program offers students a
streamlined route to obtaining their professional coach certification from ICF
with the assurance of the highest standards of quality in coach training. ICF
is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing the coaching
profession.
The launch of the program also celebrates the recognition of
CCI receiving its ACTP status from ICF. “Being recognized by ICF as an
ACTP coach training institute is a testament to CCI‘s commitment in ensuring a high
level of quality in coach training standards,” said Lin Tan, Director of Training
at CCI and a Master Certified Coach credentialed by the ICF. Ms. Tan is
currently the president of ICF Singapore Chapter and sits on the Forbes Council
of Coaches.
Led by Ms. Tan, the CCD Program is a holistic and
comprehensive 15-month coach training program that offers students
coach-training hours, mentoring, observed coaching sessions and a final
competency assessment. It helps coaches achieve an ICF ACC or PCC credential
directly with CCI, offering coaches a convenient and trusted route to certification.
The CCD program also offers bridging options for students from other schools or
certification pathways. It comprises two parts: a 60-hour Professional Coach
Development Program that focuses on establishing the fundamentals of coaching
and a 67-hour Advanced Coach Development Program that focuses on developing the
mastery of coaching of the coach.
CCD is one of the only coach training programs in the region
that gives students the opportunity to work with real clients as part of their
coach development. This initiative greatly helps students to clock coaching
hours and gain experience, which is one of the pre-requisites to obtaining
coach certification. “The opportunity to work with real clients was one
of the key differentiators of CCI. By working with real clients, I was able to
apply my knowledge and that gave me tremendous confidence during the
program,” said Arundhati, a graduate of CCI and an ICF Associate
Credentialed Coach.
The program offers an integrated blended learning format which includes
face-to-face weekend intensives, live webinar classrooms, face-to-face
coaching, in-person mentoring sessions and self-work. CCD lead trainers have at
least 10 years of coach training experience and possess the equivalent
credentials of an ICF Professional Certified Coach or Master Certified Coach.
The coach certification journey does not end at graduation
from the CCD program. CCD alumni become part of a thriving coach community
dedicated to developing coaching mastery and successful coaching businesses.
CCI offers life beyond coach training, with opportunities including
professional life or executive coaching opportunities, or joining CCI’s faculty
team as a coach trainer.
About Collective Change Institute
Collective Change Institute (CCI), an ICF-approved ACTP coach training school,
is Asia‘s
leading coaching institute. It offers all-round coach development for
individuals and corporates through coach
certification, business mastery development and community initiatives. CCI
offers a wide range of coaching-related programs and services for individuals,
corporates and coaches. These include coach certification programs, coach
training for managers, executive coaching services, personal coaching services
and business accelerators for coaches.
For more information on CCI, please visit www.collectivechangeinstitute.com