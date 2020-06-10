Fuji Xerox Bolsters Intelligent Information Management with M-Files AI-Powered Hybrid Cloud Solution

Accelerates Digital Transformation by Simplifying Business Processes Through Unifying Organization Data

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 10

June 2020 – Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced today

its partnership with M-Files,

a global leader in Intelligent Information Management

(IIM), unveiling a new digital business solution for companies in the

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region that features automated workflows

together with intuitive information management and compliance support that is deployable

in the cloud, on-premise or both.

M-Files incorporates

cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that accelerate

digital business transformation, breaking down information silos across applications

and repositories, and connecting people across business groups, functions and

locations to create borderless workspaces. The platform allows information to

be shared, modified and accessed securely with ease, enhancing collaboration

and productivity. As a result, the M-Files AI-powered information management

solution perfectly fits into Fuji Xerox’s portfolio of business process

solutions, making it possible for Fuji Xerox customers

to benefit from modern cloud services with instant cloud readiness to support

future-proof operations, while also leveraging existing on-premises

infrastructure if they choose to keep sensitive data behind firewalls.

“The

M-Files and Fuji Xerox strategic alliance is a powerful combination given our

collective market leadership and deep experience delivering innovative

enterprise solutions,” said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide

Channel Sales, M-Files. “Together with Fuji

Xerox, we bring intelligent information management solutions across the APAC

region using a cloud-ready business model that supports today’s pressing need

for flexible and remote work environments.”

Businesses looking to improve their information management

capabilities can enjoy these benefits:

1.

A hybrid cloud offering with a subscription-based

model supporting both on-premises and cloud deployments, allowing customers to

leverage the cloud in a phased and targeted manner, while also providing network

security and data encryption protection.

2.

No upfront Capital Expense (CAPEX) investments

required, allowing for faster return-on-investment (ROI).

3.

Enhanced

cloud security with global-scale infrastructure and full service organisation control

(SOC) compliance offering robust security protocols, such as access control,

audit trails, federated authentication, enterprise file encryption in transit

and at rest, intrusion detection, data loss prevention and high availability.

4.

Advanced AI features intelligently tag, search and organize

content with metadata based on what the content is, not where it is stored.

Users can connect existing repositories and systems, such as network folders

and SharePoint, and access information “in-place” through a single

view, without costly data migration. Automated workflow capabilities help users

eliminate manual tasks and streamline time-consuming business processes, reducing

errors and improving quality while freeing up man hours for employees to

undertake more complex and value-added business-essential tasks.

“Once again, Fuji Xerox is showing our commitment to

customers by helping them manage their multiple, fragmented repositories and enterprise

content management (ECM) systems, reduce their reliance on manual processes,

and reap results and benefits,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and

Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji

Xerox Co., Ltd. “With M-Files, we are positioned to support our customers in

their transition to the new ‘normal’ workplace, with added emphasis on remote

working and collaboration, where the need for a flexible, robust content

management system is greater than ever.”

Recent global trends and events, including the

COVID-19 pandemic, have drastically changed the way businesses operate. This

sentiment was reflected in a Gallup poll, where more than half of the surveyed

at-home workers indicated their preference to continue working remotely as much

as possible even after business restrictions are lifted[1]. This shift in mindset

from both employees and executives means that businesses need to actively make

adjustments, allowing employees to work remotely as part of the “new normal”

for workplaces.

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is

a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related

solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction

devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for

worldwide distribution. Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM

Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the

Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we

employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and

overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will

change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. Fuji Xerox Asia

Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the

Asia-Pacific region.

http://www.fujixerox.com

About M-Files Corporation