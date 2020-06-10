Fuji Xerox Bolsters Intelligent Information Management with M-Files AI-Powered Hybrid Cloud Solution
Accelerates Digital Transformation by Simplifying Business Processes Through Unifying Organization Data
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 10
June 2020 – Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced today
its partnership with M-Files,
a global leader in Intelligent Information Management
(IIM), unveiling a new digital business solution for companies in the
Asia-Pacific (APAC) region that features automated workflows
together with intuitive information management and compliance support that is deployable
in the cloud, on-premise or both.
M-Files incorporates
cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that accelerate
digital business transformation, breaking down information silos across applications
and repositories, and connecting people across business groups, functions and
locations to create borderless workspaces. The platform allows information to
be shared, modified and accessed securely with ease, enhancing collaboration
and productivity. As a result, the M-Files AI-powered information management
solution perfectly fits into Fuji Xerox’s portfolio of business process
solutions, making it possible for Fuji Xerox customers
to benefit from modern cloud services with instant cloud readiness to support
future-proof operations, while also leveraging existing on-premises
infrastructure if they choose to keep sensitive data behind firewalls.
“The
M-Files and Fuji Xerox strategic alliance is a powerful combination given our
collective market leadership and deep experience delivering innovative
enterprise solutions,” said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide
Channel Sales, M-Files. “Together with Fuji
Xerox, we bring intelligent information management solutions across the APAC
region using a cloud-ready business model that supports today’s pressing need
for flexible and remote work environments.”
Businesses looking to improve their information management
capabilities can enjoy these benefits:
1.
A hybrid cloud offering with a subscription-based
model supporting both on-premises and cloud deployments, allowing customers to
leverage the cloud in a phased and targeted manner, while also providing network
security and data encryption protection.
2.
No upfront Capital Expense (CAPEX) investments
required, allowing for faster return-on-investment (ROI).
3.
Enhanced
cloud security with global-scale infrastructure and full service organisation control
(SOC) compliance offering robust security protocols, such as access control,
audit trails, federated authentication, enterprise file encryption in transit
and at rest, intrusion detection, data loss prevention and high availability.
4.
Advanced AI features intelligently tag, search and organize
content with metadata based on what the content is, not where it is stored.
Users can connect existing repositories and systems, such as network folders
and SharePoint, and access information “in-place” through a single
view, without costly data migration. Automated workflow capabilities help users
eliminate manual tasks and streamline time-consuming business processes, reducing
errors and improving quality while freeing up man hours for employees to
undertake more complex and value-added business-essential tasks.
“Once again, Fuji Xerox is showing our commitment to
customers by helping them manage their multiple, fragmented repositories and enterprise
content management (ECM) systems, reduce their reliance on manual processes,
and reap results and benefits,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and
Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji
Xerox Co., Ltd. “With M-Files, we are positioned to support our customers in
their transition to the new ‘normal’ workplace, with added emphasis on remote
working and collaboration, where the need for a flexible, robust content
management system is greater than ever.”
Recent global trends and events, including the
COVID-19 pandemic, have drastically changed the way businesses operate. This
sentiment was reflected in a Gallup poll, where more than half of the surveyed
at-home workers indicated their preference to continue working remotely as much
as possible even after business restrictions are lifted[1]. This shift in mindset
from both employees and executives means that businesses need to actively make
adjustments, allowing employees to work remotely as part of the “new normal”
for workplaces.
About Fuji Xerox
Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is
a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related
solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction
devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for
worldwide distribution. Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM
Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the
Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we
employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and
overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will
change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. Fuji Xerox Asia
Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the
Asia-Pacific region.
