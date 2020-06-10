HKTDC’s Start-up Express Pitching Contest Showcases Innovative Solutions

Development programme creates opportunities in a volatile economy

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 June 2020 – Start-up Express, an entrepreneurship development programme organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), has returned for its third edition. The pitching contest under the programme successfully concluded today as a judging panel selected exceptional start-ups to participate in local and international activities to build connections, explore markets, seek partners and enhance brand awareness. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pitching Final was livestreamed online with a live polling of the “My Favourite Start-up Award”, which was awarded to MICology.