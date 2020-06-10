Lawrence Ho’s Family Office Black Spade Capital Makes its First Move in the Medical IT Space via My Platform

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 June 2020 – Black Spade Capital

Limited (“Black Spade Capital“), a family office

managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive

of Melco International Development Limited, has announced it has invested and

held shares in My Platform, a medical IT services platform.

Founded in Hong Kong as a

start-up, My Platform was launched as a brand-new medical management system by marrying IT

with the concept of smart medical care. The result is a one-stop resources

sharing platform with real-time access that connects the many stakeholders in

the traditional healthcare ecosystem. The enormous growth potential of My

Platform has attracted various investors, among them Black Spade Capital, whose

investment affirms the value of My Platform.

Since its establishment

in 2016, My Platform has been focusing on developing a simple and easy-to-use

interface. With user experience in mind, the system allows users to master the

clinic operating system in a short period of time. Be it a doctor, a medical

group, an insurance company, a patient or the human resources department in an

organization, users of My Platform can make use of the one-stop data management

service to run analysis of different workflow from outpatient consultation to

insurance claim. By constantly adding and customising system functionalities,

not only does My Platform enhance user safety and operational efficiency, but it

also saves time for performing

diagnosis by doctors

and healthcare practitioners. In response to the inconvenience and

negative impact brought by the epidemic, My Platform has since been strengthening its service offerings and developing remote

consultation services (“Telemedicine

Services”).

My

Platform is one of the participating service providers under the D-Biz

Programme launched by the Hong Kong SAR Government. It is committed to

promoting a paperless medical work environment by transferring medical records

and insurance information to cloud platform, thus allowing clinics to share

resources. My Platform places great emphasis on data security so that users

need not worry about any loss caused by computer malfunctioning. To shorten

the lengthy process for medical insurance claims, My Platform

enables doctors to directly connect with insurance companies such that both

parties can choose their partners freely. By allowing real-time review and

follow-up on claim status, the entire process becomes

more transparent and the time lag from lodging a claim application to getting

insurance compensation reduces significantly.

My

Platform boasts a mature operation system which is recognized and appreciated

by many doctors. In 2018, the well-known medical group Virtus Medical (managed

by Dr Manson Fok, son of the late Mr. Henry Fok Ying-Tung, a vice chairman of

the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)) took the lead

to adopt the operation system of My Platform. At present, the system developed by My Platform is serving

hundreds of general clinics, specialist clinics and radiology & imaging

diagnostic centres in Hong Kong. It has also been adopted by reputable

practitioners at Central Building, Hing Wai Building, Entertainment Building

and the 15-storey Virtus Medical Tower (where the operation system of My Platform is adopted by practitioners in the entire building)

in the Central district, as well as H Zentre (newly opened last year) and Hong

Kong Pacific Center in Tsim Sha Tsui. In addition, the system of My Platform is

also adopted by iRAD, one of the largest radiology & imaging diagnostic groups

in Hong Kong, which further boosts the brand

recognition of My Platform

in

the sector.

To

date, the operation of My Platform has expanded to first-tier cities in the Mainland

China such as Beijing and Shenzhen. With the support of the business

development centre in Guangzhou, My Platform is capable of seizing business

opportunities in mainland cities and providing a quality management system to

local high-end clinics. Looking to the future, My Platform will strive to roll

out its service to different cities in China to make its service portfolio more

accessible to all stakeholders.

Photo Caption

Mr. Jesse Ho, CEO

of My Platform

About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade

Capital Limited is an established family office managing the private

investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global

portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it

consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix.

Black Spade’s investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and

sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging

from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green

energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments.