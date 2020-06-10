Swiss Cordata Association sets up international blockchain laboratory to support the development of cross-chain ecosystems

ZUG,

10 June 2020 – Recent years

have seen countries continuously research and explore new information technologies such as big data, blockchain, and

artificial intelligence. However, marketing and integration of these have become a problem in many countries.

International institution Cordata Academy

(International Blockchain Lab) is a non-profit subsidiary of Cordata

Association that’s committed to exploring these new technologies (big data,

blockchain and artificial intelligence), proposing solutions for cross-chain

issues involving blockchain.

Chaired by Mr. Urs Bolt, the mission of

Cordata Academy (International Blockchain Laboratory) is to transform research

into innovative applications that help small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

overcome the challenges of digital transformation through the application of

big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and other related technologies.

The academy’s research focuses on areas such

as safe and efficient cross-chain technology, next-generation consensus

algorithms, multi-party secure computing, homomorphic encryption technology,

secure data sharing, and edge computing in the finance, supply chain, smart

city, and e-commerce markets.

“We realize the development of new technologies such as big data, blockchain

and AI is very important, governments and the public are actually very

concerned about these new technologies. They value them and fear them at the

same time. Take blockchain for example, governments of all countries are

actively deploying this technology, but what’s happening now is a “balkanization”.

“Balkanization” means that we have many blockchain ecosystems running

on their own islands, and there is no data communication with compatible

communication protocols or standards. Hence the need for “cross-chain

technology”.”- Urs Bolt

Most current blockchain projects are isolated

within their own varied ecosystems, hash algorithms, consensus mechanisms,

communities, etc. Mr. Bolt believes it is necessary to connect the current

fragmented blockchain systems to transfer information and business value

between the various blockchains; If each blockchain project can break the

“isolated” state and synchronize with each other, it will rapidly

accelerate growth for these projects.

In order to solve this problem, research and

development into providing faster, safer and more convenient cross-chain

technical and business solutions are needed for consortium chains. Ideally, the

development of a “cross-chain hub” with supporting mechanisms for the

exchange of different encrypted token values will bridge different blockchain

ecosystems so they may leverage on each other’s user traffic. Our collaboration

with WOLOT Foundation of Singapore focuses on this aspect.

About the team behind Cordata

The Cordata team consists of industry experts

and top scholars in finance, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and

internet security from Switzerland, the United States, China, and Singapore.

This includes Dr. Patrick Schueffel and Dr. Dietmar Peetz. In regards to Mr.

Urs Bolt, the global speaker has 30+ years’ experience in wealth management,

investment banking and related technology businesses. His core expertise is to

develop and roll out new digital business platforms and is recognized as a

global opinion leader in wealth management, WealthTech, digital assets. He is also a member of advisory boards and

jury panels including the FT PWM WealthTech Awards, Global Wealth &

Society, and the WealthBriefing Private Banking Swiss Awards.

Cooperative partners

Coinic Technology, IBD Technologies, WOLOT

Foundation, Coco Web.

The academy is currently looking for top

academic talents in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain and big

data analysis to join them.