Amazon to Host First Singapore Seller Summit to Help Local Businesses Seize Growth Opportunities Online

The complimentary online event aims to bring together the local seller community and empower them to develop strategies and skills to expand their businesses and reach more customers locally and globally

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – June 11, 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon will be hosting its first summit for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Singapore, Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020, on June 19, 2020, 9am — 1pm SGT. The event will see industry experts from Amazon, Enterprise Singapore and OCBC speak about the future of the retail landscape in Singapore, opportunities for business growth and supporting programs available to SMBs. The complimentary online event is open to local SMBs interested in growing their business online with Amazon.