Co-working space provider JustCo gives out 100,000 masks to its communities back at work
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 12 June 2020 – As companies and businesses gradually
head back to work following relaxed COVID-19 measures, JustCo, Asia Pacific’s
leading co-working space
provider, steps up safety measures by distributing 100,000 free certified
surgical-grade face masks to staff and members returning to its offices across
Singapore. It has also extended this circle of care to the tenants in the
buildings where it is located.
The initiative is part of
the company’s social responsibility campaign, ‘JustCo Cares’ that aims to
safeguard the health of its staff, members and the communities that work around
it. This supports them towards eventual business recovery. The shared office
space operator will also donate remaining face marks to charities nominated by
its members and the general public.
These 100,000 face masks
are part of JustCo’s sponsorship towards Singapore’s first fully automated mask
manufacturing line, led by Razer. The surgical-grade masks are designed
triple-layered to protect the wearer against pathogens. They are produced by
Razer Health, an entity licensed by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore.
Boosting safety and productivity at hot desking and serviced
offices across Singapore
To ensure staff and
members come back to a safer and more productive workplace, JustCo has set in place
stringent safety measures at all shared office spaces and serviced offices
across Singapore. Members and guests will be required to adhere to the national
digital SafeEntry check-in. All health declarations and temperature recording
will be conducted via the J-App or an online platform. Members are also
encouraged to download the government’s TraceTogether app for easier contact
tracing.
Social distancing measures
such as furniture reconfiguration and safe distancing signages have also been
implemented at the common areas including the hot desks at its shared offices
in Singapore. Contactless thermometers and hand sanitisers are also free for
members and guests to use.
To further support the
business development of its members, JustCo will host virtual events in place
of physical ones. Members can also leverage the JustConnect feature in the
J-App to reach out to other members for collaboration opportunities or
consultations.
By helping its staff,
members and the surrounding communities ease into a new reality post pandemic,
JustCo delivers a distinctive mark of its hospitality in such volatile times by
creating comfort and peace of mind for the people it cares for.
About JustCo
Founded in 2011 and
headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia Pacific’s leading premium flexible
workspace provider. It continually disrupts the status quo and redefines
collaborative working by connecting dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large
corporations in a shared space of opportunities.