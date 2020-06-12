Rewardz StayWoW@home Corporate Wellness Program: First Page Digital & NTUC First Campus’ Secret to Beat Work-from-home Burnout

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 12 June 2020

– With

remote working becoming the new normal for organisations worldwide, companies

are looking for novel ways to engage and motivate their staff.

In

response, regional digital employee engagement and wellness expert, Rewardz has

launched StayWoW@home, a wholesome wellness program delivered

entirely online. At its heart lies a

curated selection of virtual fitness classes and wellness talks, designed to

provide a whole range of activities to keep employees fit without leaving their

homes! This is complemented by a rich

digital reward marketplace with deals especially selected for a remote

workforce, including telemedicine, food delivery, online groceries and more.

Said

Sudhanshu Tewari, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewardz, “We pride ourselves on

building engagement through relevance. StayWoW@home was born as a natural

response to the key concern of employee wellness cited by many of our clients

in current times.”

The program

has sparked a lot of interest from its start, with several companies in

Singapore and Malaysia joining the bandwagon in a bid to ensure employee

wellness and productivity.

Existing

clients have been keen on staying WOW. Said Joelle Chui, Senior Manager, Human

Resources at NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd, “We are excited to get on the

StayWoW@home program and keep our employees fit during these challenging times.

This program is delivered through the events feature and rewards marketplace of

the Rewardz@NFC app that we have been using to drive staff referrals

internally, making it a seamless experience.”

New clients

such as First Page Digital, a digital marketing agency, have also reported huge success

with this employee wellness solution with many employees arranging to attend

these classes together.

“Keeping a

team together is a new challenge in itself,” highlighted Shane Liuw, General

Manager of First Page Digital. “Thanks to StayWoW@home, we have been able to

keep each other motivated even as we all work from home.”

You can

StayWoW@home through company-exclusive plans or a general subscription package.

More info at https://rewardz.sg/staywow/

About Rewardz

Headquartered

in Singapore, Rewardz is among the largest players and experts in

digital engagement and incentives across Asia. It offers both cloud-based

mobile and web platforms and plug-in solutions. Having served over 150 clients

and 250,000 users in 19 countries, Rewardz remains focused on its vision of

building one-stop engagement and wellness platforms (CERRA and Flabuless) and flexible benefits solutions complemented

by a rich digital reward marketplace that is relevant across geographies,

earning it coveted awards in this space. Be it to engage employees, incentivise

sales team or build customer loyalty, Rewardz believes in creating change

through positive reinforcement and gamification. Priding itself on building

relevance, in May 2020, Rewardz launched StayWoW@home,

a wholesome wellness program delivered online to cater to a remote workforce.