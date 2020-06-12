Rewardz StayWoW@home Corporate Wellness Program: First Page Digital & NTUC First Campus’ Secret to Beat Work-from-home Burnout
– With
remote working becoming the new normal for organisations worldwide, companies
are looking for novel ways to engage and motivate their staff.
In
response, regional digital employee engagement and wellness expert, Rewardz has
launched StayWoW@home, a wholesome wellness program delivered
entirely online. At its heart lies a
curated selection of virtual fitness classes and wellness talks, designed to
provide a whole range of activities to keep employees fit without leaving their
homes! This is complemented by a rich
digital reward marketplace with deals especially selected for a remote
workforce, including telemedicine, food delivery, online groceries and more.
Said
Sudhanshu Tewari, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewardz, “We pride ourselves on
building engagement through relevance. StayWoW@home was born as a natural
response to the key concern of employee wellness cited by many of our clients
in current times.”
The program
has sparked a lot of interest from its start, with several companies in
Singapore and Malaysia joining the bandwagon in a bid to ensure employee
wellness and productivity.
Existing
clients have been keen on staying WOW. Said Joelle Chui, Senior Manager, Human
Resources at NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd, “We are excited to get on the
StayWoW@home program and keep our employees fit during these challenging times.
This program is delivered through the events feature and rewards marketplace of
the Rewardz@NFC app that we have been using to drive staff referrals
internally, making it a seamless experience.”
New clients
such as First Page Digital, a digital marketing agency, have also reported huge success
with this employee wellness solution with many employees arranging to attend
these classes together.
“Keeping a
team together is a new challenge in itself,” highlighted Shane Liuw, General
Manager of First Page Digital. “Thanks to StayWoW@home, we have been able to
keep each other motivated even as we all work from home.”
You can
StayWoW@home through company-exclusive plans or a general subscription package.
More info at https://rewardz.sg/staywow/
About Rewardz
Headquartered
in Singapore, Rewardz is among the largest players and experts in
digital engagement and incentives across Asia. It offers both cloud-based
mobile and web platforms and plug-in solutions. Having served over 150 clients
and 250,000 users in 19 countries, Rewardz remains focused on its vision of
building one-stop engagement and wellness platforms (CERRA and Flabuless) and flexible benefits solutions complemented
by a rich digital reward marketplace that is relevant across geographies,
earning it coveted awards in this space. Be it to engage employees, incentivise
sales team or build customer loyalty, Rewardz believes in creating change
through positive reinforcement and gamification. Priding itself on building
relevance, in May 2020, Rewardz launched StayWoW@home,
a wholesome wellness program delivered online to cater to a remote workforce.