Solomon Systech takes part in the special exhibition organized by the Hong Kong Museum of History and the FHKI
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 June 2020 – Solomon Systech Limited will participate in the “Striving and Transforming
— The History of Hong Kong Industry” exhibition in Hong Kong, showcasing about
1,200 sets of classic Hong Kong-made products over the past century. Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Museum of
History (“Museum”) and the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (“FHKI”), the
exhibition is part of the FHKI 60th anniversary promotion campaign.
The classic Hong Kong-made products ranging from Solomon Systech ICs, Solar pressure
lantern, Mino transistor radio to Equity clock will be showcased at Special
Exhibition Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History and running for more than two
months from 17 June to 24 August, 2020.
Background of the exhibition
Year 2020 is the 60th anniversary of the FHKI, the exhibition
has collated about 1,200 sets of items from companies and museums to show how
industrialists strived for success and pay generous tribute to the working
class for its contribution to Hong Kong’s industrial development in the past
decades.
Having the fact that many factories were relocated to the Mainland China
in recent years, Hong Kong, still, remains a base for decision making, product
design and promotion in addition to grooming industry talents. The exhibition provides a valuable
opportunity for the city to explore new possibilities in the high-tech and
creative industries.
Highlights of our involvement in
exhibition
Solomon Systech Limited is one of the few participating companies in the
semiconductor industry being invited to be taken part in this meaningful and
territory-wide exhibition. The seven
items provided by our company to the exhibition include various forms and
shapes of ICs, an enlarged drawing of a mobile phone display panel IC design, a
mask used to produce ICs, a mobile phone and an electronic shelf label using electronic
paper (“e-paper”) technology.
Being a pioneer of MIPI solutions for display, Solomon Systech Limited has
picked its IC, SSD2861, which is the lowest power consumption MIPI 8-lane
transmitter in the world, to be one of the items loaned for this
exhibition. Besides, one should not miss some other
exhibits related to Solomon Systech e-paper technology. Unlike conventional “emissive
display”, light from a backlight is projected through the display towards
your eyes, e-paper displays are referred to as “reflective displays”. The
ambient light from the environment is reflected from the surface of the display
back to your eyes. As with any reflective surface, the more ambient light, the
brighter the display looks. This may make users more comfortable to read and
provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. In short, the advantages of e-paper include
high visibility and low energy consumption. Power is only needed when turning to a new image
of e-paper that extends the battery life in the product. The aforesaid wide
array of critical knowhow enables us to stay forefront of the industry in
response to fulfilling market needs promptly and maintaining our competitive
edges.
Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Systech (International)
Limited (the listed parent company of Solomon Systech Limited) said, “Walking together with Hong Kong and the FHKI for years, we believe
technology will help shape a better world.
Hence, we endeavor to put effort in enriching and extending our
intellectual property portfolio, so as to develop cutting-edge technologies
applicable to various kinds of display solutions. We also hope to engage all walks of life to visit
this exhibition and get inspiration by the development of our company dedicated
to the transformation of the high-tech industry.”
Complimentary gifts
The standard admission fee is HK$10 per visitor (free for Museum Pass
holders). Unlock an exclusive benefit if you visit the exhibition in the
designated period. Complimentary
promotion items will be given away by the Museum to all visitors of the
exhibition on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available while
stock lasts.
For enquiries and getting more photos of our exhibits, please contact
Carol Hui via carolhui@solomon-systech.com. The
information of the exhibition can be obtained from the website of the Museum https://hk.history.museum.
About Solomon Systech
Solomon Systech
(International) Limited has been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited since 8 April, 2004 (stock code: 2878). Founded in 1999,
Solomon Systech is a leading semiconductor company providing display IC
products and system solutions.