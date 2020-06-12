Survey: 2 in 3 Employers Say Digital Upskilling Top Their Training Agenda Amid Covid-19 Pandemic; Digital Marketing A Top Skill

SINGAPORE

12

June 2020 – As digital transformation become the imperative for businesses in the face

of the Covid-19 pandemic, 58% of employers in Singapore are training their

workforce in technology-related skills to keep their businesses viable and

resilient during this period. This is one of the key findings in the recent NTUC LearningHub’s Employer Skills

Survey report.

The

survey, which was conducted during the ‘circuit breaker’ in April 2020 with

business leaders across Singapore, aimed to uncover the most in-demand

skillsets across industries — including Built Environment, Essential Domestic

Services, Lifestyle, Manufacturing, and

Professional Services, and Trade and&

Connectivity – in the Covid-19 era.

Overall, in

terms of digital skills, competencies such as ‘Digital Marketing’ (voted by 44%),

‘Project Management Skills’ (voted by 43%), and ‘Data Analysis’ (voted by 40%),

had superseded other skills including ‘Basic IT support’ (voted by 33%) and ‘Data-Driven

Decision Making Skills’ (voted by 32%).

While Digital

Marketing skills were most sought-after by the Lifestyle (67%), Trade and

Connectivity (59%), and Professional Services industries (52%), Project

Management skills had higher priority for employers in Built Environment (66%) and

Essential Domestic Services (50%). For those in Manufacturing, Data Analysis

skills were the most critical (44%) to their company’s survival.

Commenting

on the findings, NTUC LearningHub’s CEO, Mr Kwek Kok Kwong says, “Covid-19 has

transformed the way that many of us look at businesses and our lifestyle. Many

employers are readier than before to embrace digital solutions that previously

seemed daunting, and I foresee digitalisation becoming a core strategy for businesses.

In Singapore, we are fortunate in that our innovation is well supported by

funding schemes such as those for digital solutions, including e-commerce platforms. We also have a well-educated and adaptable workforce to support that

with some level of retraining.”

“In this

new world order where social distancing is the new norm, a business’ ability to

stand out amongst the crowd digitally would give it a competitive advantage and

that could explain why Digital Marketing emerged as the number one digital skill.

In a data-rich environment, the ability to use Data Analysis for

decision-making and the customisation clients’ needs will be

a game-changer. We therefore see Data Analysis skills emerging high in the

ladder of skills in demand. Employers are also demanding not only workers who possess

strong Project Management skills to manage complex projects, but also those who

can sort out their backend workflow to make the customer journey a seamless

one.”

To

download the full NTUC LearningHub’s Employer Skills Survey report, visit https://campaign.ntuclearninghub.com/skills-report.

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub was corporatised in 2004 with

the vision of transforming the lifelong employability of working people. We

work with both corporate and individual clients to provide learning solutions

in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy,

Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources

and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over

21,000 organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more

than 500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total

Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and

provide a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work

constantly to improve our training quality and delivery.

For more

information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.