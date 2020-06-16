Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Spearheads Digital Transformation for Businesses with 19 New Product Models
Accelerates efficiency while enhancing security, document management and remote working capabilities
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2020 – Fuji Xerox
Asia Pacific today announced the launch of 19 new models from its digital multifunction/printer
ApeosPort and DocuPrint series (Refer to Table A). The latest products, together
with Fuji Xerox’s solutions, will allow businesses to overcome new challenges on
intensifying security risk, demand for greater efficiency, burgeoning
operational complexities as well as changes in workstyle and space.
Fuji Xerox has further emphasized
how these new devices can enhance protection, promote freedom to businesses and
add value to users alike through the four-pillared benefits below:
- 360° Data Security
- Carefree Management
- End to End Automated Workflow
- Borderless Workspace
The new products encompass robust measures to ensure
protection which ranges from secure scanning to ceasing unauthorized access as
well as audit trails to monitor devices in real-time.
In addition to Fuji Xerox’s service teams and remote support, the new ApeosPort series offer Remote Device Health Check
providing predictive device management using data obtained from devices to anticipate
and mitigate probable faults, to improve overall device effectiveness and lower
unplanned downtime.
By seamlessly connecting with a host of solutions, the
new Fuji Xerox ApeosPort series support business process automation from
archiving digitalized documents to simple distribution.
Fuji Xerox’s mobile solutions and cloud connectivity to be used with the new ApeosPort and DocuPrint series support workstyle changes, providing prints on-the-go while promoting
remote working and collaboration.
As a catalyst that enables
businesses to improve performance, reduce errors, improve quality and speed, automation
is estimated to raise productivity growth by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.[1] The new models from Fuji
Xerox allow businesses to enjoy freedom from security threats, interruptions,
complexity and limitations.
The new models cater to the
burgeoning number of companies embracing borderless workspaces, allowing users
to connect anytime, anywhere, with a seamless, secure range of cloud enabled
printing services. With 78 percent of cloud-based workers stating that the most
important capability in devices used for work is the ability to fix issues
without losing productivity [2], the new models will
include digital conversion for document automation of business process and
advancements in user-friendly interface.
“For businesses to thrive, workflow efficiency
is key,” said Mutsuki Tomono, President & CEO, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte
Ltd. “At Fuji Xerox, we are constantly in the customers’ headspace to add value
to their daily processes and unlock their success to move forward quickly. The
launch of the 19 new models highlights Fuji Xerox’s commitment to constantly challenge
ourselves to innovate and address
the evolving needs of businesses, especially during the unprecedented
pandemic, to support them for the new norm of working.”
Fuji Xerox’s latest product
offerings will boost businesses through its professional service teams, remote support, and Remote
Device Health Check offering predictive device management to ensure printer
malfunctions are reduced & business momentum is maintained. These new digital
devices can be utilised to reinforce businesses for the future model of remote
working and address collaborative team needs, without taking a compromise on
security.
Table A: List of newly
available ApeosPort / DocuPrint series
Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.
About Fuji Xerox
Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading
company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions
and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices,
printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide
distribution.
Fuji Xerox is a wholly
owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force
covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10
billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with
more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1,
2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation
Corp.
Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is
the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific
region.