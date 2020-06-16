Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Spearheads Digital Transformation for Businesses with 19 New Product Models

Accelerates efficiency while enhancing security, document management and remote working capabilities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2020 – Fuji Xerox

Asia Pacific today announced the launch of 19 new models from its digital multifunction/printer

ApeosPort and DocuPrint series (Refer to Table A). The latest products, together

with Fuji Xerox’s solutions, will allow businesses to overcome new challenges on

intensifying security risk, demand for greater efficiency, burgeoning

operational complexities as well as changes in workstyle and space.

Fuji Xerox has further emphasized

how these new devices can enhance protection, promote freedom to businesses and

add value to users alike through the four-pillared benefits below:

360° Data Security

The new products encompass robust measures to ensure

protection which ranges from secure scanning to ceasing unauthorized access as

well as audit trails to monitor devices in real-time. Carefree Management

In addition to Fuji Xerox’s service teams and remote support, the new ApeosPort series offer Remote Device Health Check

providing predictive device management using data obtained from devices to anticipate

and mitigate probable faults, to improve overall device effectiveness and lower

unplanned downtime. End to End Automated Workflow

By seamlessly connecting with a host of solutions, the

new Fuji Xerox ApeosPort series support business process automation from

archiving digitalized documents to simple distribution. Borderless Workspace Fuji Xerox’s mobile solutions and cloud connectivity to be used with the new ApeosPort and DocuPrint series support workstyle changes, providing prints on-the-go while promoting

remote working and collaboration.

As a catalyst that enables

businesses to improve performance, reduce errors, improve quality and speed, automation

is estimated to raise productivity growth by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.[1] The new models from Fuji

Xerox allow businesses to enjoy freedom from security threats, interruptions,

complexity and limitations.

The new models cater to the

burgeoning number of companies embracing borderless workspaces, allowing users

to connect anytime, anywhere, with a seamless, secure range of cloud enabled

printing services. With 78 percent of cloud-based workers stating that the most

important capability in devices used for work is the ability to fix issues

without losing productivity [2], the new models will

include digital conversion for document automation of business process and

advancements in user-friendly interface.

“For businesses to thrive, workflow efficiency

is key,” said Mutsuki Tomono, President & CEO, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte

Ltd. “At Fuji Xerox, we are constantly in the customers’ headspace to add value

to their daily processes and unlock their success to move forward quickly. The

launch of the 19 new models highlights Fuji Xerox’s commitment to constantly challenge

ourselves to innovate and address

the evolving needs of businesses, especially during the unprecedented

pandemic, to support them for the new norm of working.”

Fuji Xerox’s latest product

offerings will boost businesses through its professional service teams, remote support, and Remote

Device Health Check offering predictive device management to ensure printer

malfunctions are reduced & business momentum is maintained. These new digital

devices can be utilised to reinforce businesses for the future model of remote

working and address collaborative team needs, without taking a compromise on

security.

Table A: List of newly

available ApeosPort / DocuPrint series

Model Category Link to webpage ApeosPort

C7070 / C6570 / C5570 / C4570 / C3570 / C3070 A3

Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-C7070-C6570-C5570-C4570-C3570-C3070 ApeosPort

C2560 / C2060 A3

Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-C2560-C2060 ApeosPort

5570 / 4570 A3

Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-5570-4570 ApeosPort

3560 / 3060 / 2560 A3

Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-3560-3060-2560 ApeosPort-VII

C4421 / C3321 A4

Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-VII-C4421-C3321 ApeosPort-VII

5021 / 4021 A4

Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-VII-5021-4021 DocuPrint

CP475 AP A4

Colour Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Office-Printers/DocuPrint-CP475-AP DocuPrint

P475 AP A4

Mono Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Office-Printers/DocuPrint-P475-AP Find out about Fuji Xerox “Freedom From” Campaign regarding

these new products at http://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/freedom-from

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered

trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading

company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions

and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices,

printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide

distribution.

Fuji Xerox is a wholly

owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force

covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10

billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with

more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1,

2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation

Corp.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is

the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific

region.

http://www.fujixerox.com