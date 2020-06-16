GEODIS Appoints New Managing Director for Indonesia
JAKARTA,
INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 16 June
2020 – Leading global
logistics provider, GEODIS has announced the appointment of Tomy Sofhian as the
Managing Director of Indonesia from May 2020.
Tomy reports to Rene Bach-Larsen, Sub-Regional
Managing Director ASEAN, who commented: “Tomy Sofhian joins GEODIS with a
wealth of experience in the supply chain industry and at a key time during our
expansion of operations in Indonesia. We
continue to support Healthcare and Pharma Industries with our bonded warehouse
equipped with cold chain facilities in Soewarna business Park. Crucially, this
facility enables us to manage and control pharmaceutical products from China
and rest of Asia, which are being delivered to key facilities locally. Tomy’s expert regional knowledge and
commitment will help the further development of our team in Indonesia to meet
in reaching our growth targets.”
GEODIS professionals in Indonesia are also
extensively involved in supporting customers in the oil and gas industry,
providing specialized logistics services in the remote region in the vicinity
of Balikpapan, a seaport city in East Kalimantan. GEODIS has a regular air cargo service to Balikpapan
with connections from Singapore four times a week.
Holding a Master’s Degree
in Economics & Business (majoring in Strategic Management) from Diponegoro
University, Indonesia, Tomy Sofhian, 48, joins GEODIS with a career long in
both local and regional experiences, having spent nearly 20 years in the
freight delivery sector.
GEODIS
GEODIS is a
top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and
commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’
growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding,
Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled
with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67
countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top
business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2018, GEODIS
accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.
Website: www.geodis.com