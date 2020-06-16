GEODIS Appoints New Managing Director for Indonesia

JAKARTA,

INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 16 June

2020 – Leading global

logistics provider, GEODIS has announced the appointment of Tomy Sofhian as the

Managing Director of Indonesia from May 2020.









Tomy reports to Rene Bach-Larsen, Sub-Regional

Managing Director ASEAN, who commented: “Tomy Sofhian joins GEODIS with a

wealth of experience in the supply chain industry and at a key time during our

expansion of operations in Indonesia. We

continue to support Healthcare and Pharma Industries with our bonded warehouse

equipped with cold chain facilities in Soewarna business Park. Crucially, this

facility enables us to manage and control pharmaceutical products from China

and rest of Asia, which are being delivered to key facilities locally. Tomy’s expert regional knowledge and

commitment will help the further development of our team in Indonesia to meet

in reaching our growth targets.”

GEODIS professionals in Indonesia are also

extensively involved in supporting customers in the oil and gas industry,

providing specialized logistics services in the remote region in the vicinity

of Balikpapan, a seaport city in East Kalimantan. GEODIS has a regular air cargo service to Balikpapan

with connections from Singapore four times a week.

Holding a Master’s Degree

in Economics & Business (majoring in Strategic Management) from Diponegoro

University, Indonesia, Tomy Sofhian, 48, joins GEODIS with a career long in

both local and regional experiences, having spent nearly 20 years in the

freight delivery sector.

GEODIS

GEODIS is a

top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and

commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’

growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding,

Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled

with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67

countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top

business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2018, GEODIS

accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

Website: www.geodis.com