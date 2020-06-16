IBM Collaborates with NTUC Learninghub to Close Digital Skills Gaps in Singapore Through Free Online Courses in Technology
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2020 – Global technology giant IBM, and Singapore’s leading Continuing
Education and Training provider NTUC
LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), today announced a collaboration to close technology
skills gaps in Singapore amid the evolving Covid-19 situation. This will be done
through curating free courses in areas such as AI, Cloud and Data.
The tie-up came as a result of ongoing discussions about
the shared goals of both companies. These include making world-class technical
training in technology accessible to workers and helping them stay competitive
in the workforce as the coronavirus crisis accelerates the adoption of Industry
4.0 technologies. The initiative also supports the Government’s ongoing
digitalisation push.
A suite
of curated free IBM courses will be made available through NTUC LHUB for learners
to develop skills in key technologies such as Cybersecurity, AI (including IBM
Watson), Cloud and Quantum Computing. The courses have been developed in-house
by IBM, leveraging their world-leading expertise in each field.
“Singapore has
been at the forefront in using technology to improve the lives of its citizens
and the recent crisis has brought into sharp focus the need to accelerate the
adoption of cutting-edge technologies and skills. We are excited to partner
NTUC LHUB in the nation’s skills building efforts to drive the country’s
journey towards innovation. Acquiring and developing these skills will
be critical for businesses to change and adapt quickly in a post-Covid era and
the timing of this collaboration is perfect,” said Martin Chee, Managing
Director, IBM Singapore.
“Our dream is to
team up with great content providers and we will curate and democratise
knowledge to our workers in Singapore. IBM has world-class expertise and steep
vertical knowledge in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud
Computing, and we are very excited to partner with them to build up Singapore’s
digital capabilities. This continues our online learning journey. In April, we
teamed up with GO1 to provide online courses in Adaptive and Technology skills,
and more content providers are now working with us to provide steep vertical
knowledge, for example Dupont Sustainable Solutions with online courses in
Safety, Maintenance and Reliability. IBM’s cutting-edge courses will be
invaluable in providing future-ready skills to pivot our workforce into Worker
4.0 as Singapore embarks on our Industry 4.0 transformation. We welcome more
like-minded organisations to join us in this journey, so that we can emerge
stronger together,” says NTUC LHUB CEO Kwek Kok Kwong.
To access the list of courses provided,
please visit www.ntuclearninghub.com/ibm-courses.
About NTUC LearningHub
NTUC
LearningHub was corporatised in 2004 with the vision of transforming the
lifelong employability of working people. We work with both corporate and
individual clients to provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm
Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence,
Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker
Training.
To
date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000 organisations and achieved over
2.5 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over
400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to
organisations, we also forge partnerships and provide a wide range of relevant
end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training
quality and delivery.
For
more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.
About
IBM
Visit: https://www.ibm.com/sg-en