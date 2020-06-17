AIA Singapore employees will receive S$1,000 as part of the company’s work from home assistance to support them during COVID-19
AIA is also opening up more pathways for jobseekers and fresh graduates through various recruitment campaigns and the SGUnited Traineeships Programme
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 17 June 2020 – AIA
Singapore today announced that all employees will receive S$1,000
as part of the company’s focus on its people, to help its staff who are working
remotely from home during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, to ensure that
they can get the equipment they need to further enhance their home office setup.
In addition, this move will help its staff cushion any financial impact that
their family could be facing and ride through this challenging time. The lump sum
is available to all permanent and contract staff and will be paid out to more
than 1,000 employees. AIA Singapore recognises and appreciates the continued commitment
and resilience of its employees in keeping the company going during this time
and wants to ensure that they are well taken care of.
In embracing new norms, AIA Singapore is working to extend
flexible work from home arrangements for all staff as part of a permanent
arrangement even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, to provide them with
more flexibility and encourage better work life integration. Employees will be
able to choose which days of the week that they would like to work from home, customising
their time and working arrangements around their individual needs.
In addition, AIA Singapore will also be granting an additional
day-off for employees, to encourage them to use this time to focus on their
personal wellbeing as one of the company’s initiatives to inspire people to
lead healthier, longer and better lives.
Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore,
said: “We are people-centric at AIA Singapore and place a high priority on our
employees’ wellbeing as they are the force behind AIA’s success. We are in this
together and it is even more so during these unprecedented times that we want
to assure them of our emphasis to preserve jobs and commitment to invest in
their continuous personal and professional development. There is currently no
plan for any salary cuts. Being a leading life insurer, there is no better time
for us to demonstrate leadership by providing peace of mind during times when
people need us most. We will remain strong for our customers, to help them plan
against life events and to cushion the blow during this challenging time. We
would like to convey our deepest appreciation to our employees and thank them
for their continual commitment and dedication in stepping up to support our
company and our customers.”
As part of AIA Singapore’s continuous commitment to upskill
its employees, AIA Singapore partnered with Hyper Island to co-design a digital
mindset cultural programme — Digital Ei8ht — to proactively engage with its
entire employee base to embrace a culture of experimentation and innovation as
part of its efforts to stay on the pulse of business and digital
transformation. This is in addition to the available learning platform,
LinkedIn Learning, where all employees can access to content such as Customer
Experience, Customer Relationship Management, Digital and Tech and Personal
Effectiveness.
AIA employees have been
embracing new norms, using Microsoft Teams for their virtual townhalls, daily
meetings and interactions as well as Workplace for Facebook to connect
and check-in on each other’s wellbeing. To bring employees together virtually
to keep healthy in the mind, body and soul, AIA Singapore also rolled out
virtual sessions to staff on mental wellness, work from home ergonomics and
fitness etc. These extended benefits are the latest in a series of measures
introduced by AIA Singapore to support its employees during this challenging
time.
Ms Wong Sze Keed, CEO-Designate and Chief Distribution
Officer of AIA Singapore, said: “We have always endeavoured to be more than just
an insurer, in good times and bad; we want to be a partner through life’s
journey. That promise starts with our employees. They make AIA Singapore, they define
our culture and are the driving force of our organisation, now more than ever.
Their holistic wellbeing is of upmost importance and, regardless of the
situation or what role they play, we are committed to improving their overall
wellbeing and providing them with assurance when they need it most.”
AIA Singapore will be offering over 200 job opportunities
through its various recruitment campaigns for jobseekers who are keen to embark
in the wealth management and insurance associate roles. Additionally, to
support fresh and recent graduates, AIA Singapore is also joining the SGUnited
Traineeships Programme to offer traineeship positions for digital roles such as
Data Analytics, UX Design, and more.
On top of the above, AIA Singapore also provided free
COVID-19 coverage for 2.6 million existing
eligible individual customers, corporate members, employees and AIA Representatives[1]
and, rolled out several initiatives to support AIA Representatives through this
unprecedented time, such as:
- Creating a Resilience
Booster Challenge and Solidarity Rewards Challenge to provide extra incentives
to reward our agency force who are servicing the financial needs of fellow
Singaporeans during this trying period.
- Temporary
relief support for selected AIA Representatives.
- Providing free
access to LinkedIn Learning for selected agents and leaders.
- Launching Non-Face-to-Face (NFTF) Sales Solutions to
enable the agency force to conduct sales effectively.
[1] Subject to applicable terms and
conditions.
