China Dongxiang Announces Annual Results FY2019/2020

Revenue increases 12.6% to RMB1.84 Billion

Gradual Results Delivered From Operational Reforms

Optimises Sales Channel Mix





Results Highlights

(RMB million） For the twelve months ended 31 March 2020 2019 Change Revenue 1,841 1,635 +12.6% Gross profit (before provision for/reversal of impairment losses of

inventories) 1,138 914 +24.5% Gross profit margin (before provision for/reversal of impairment

losses of inventories) 61.8% 55.9% +5.9pts Operating profit 484 584 -17.1% Operating profit excluding gains of investment segment -65 -61 -6.6% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 366 429 -14.7% Basic earnings per share (RMB cents) 6.25 7.34 -14.9% Recommended

final dividend and final special dividend per

share (RMB cents) 2.75 N/A N/A

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 June 2020 – The leading international sportswear brand

enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang

(Group) Co., Ltd. (“China Dongxiang” or “the Company”, together

with its subsidiaries, “the Group”, HKEx stock code: 3818) announces

its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020 (the “Reporting

Period”). The Group registered revenue of RMB1,841 million for the

Reporting Period, representing year-on-year growth of 12.6%, while the net profit attributable to equity holders of the

Group was RMB366 million. Basic earnings per share decreased by 14.9% to

RMB6.25 cents. The Board of Directors has proposed to distribute 30% and 40% of the net profit attributable to equity

holders for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020 as full-year dividend and

full-year special dividend, respectively, representing a dividend payout ratio

of 70% in aggregate.





Operational Highlights during FY2019/2020

China Segment:

Delivering Gradual Results While Optimising the Product Portfolio

With the completion

of in-depth reform in channels, products and supply chain management, the

Group’s Kappa brand business has achieved initial success. During the Reporting

Period, the Kappa brand continued to deepen collaboration with celebrities and

key opinion leaders (KOL) in various sectors, such as entertainment, music and

art. In the meantime, it also conducted a brand and image revamp, launching the

new brand concept of “K is for Kappa”.





In addition, the Group continued to optimise its channel and management, promote sales localisation reform and improve

its offline store structure. Since the beginning of 2020, the Group has

sustained stable growth for the existing outlet stores as well as the

Shanxi-Shandong-Henan regions, while the

performance of offline business in Central China, West China and South China

has seen notable growth. For the e-commerce business, leveraging the

segmentation of people and goods facilitated by online big data, the Group has

built a sustainable (interactive) e-commerce sales network, resulting in

consistent growth throughout the year.





During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to conduct its kid’s

wear business through the three main channels of shopping malls, department

stores and outlets. In the meantime, the development of direct sales and

e-commerce was enhanced to increase the percentage share of point-of-sale

outlet stores, further uplift the Group’s competitiveness in the kid’s wear

market. During the Reporting Period, revenue generated by the kid’s wear

business reached RMB8.8 million, accounting for 4.8%

of the Group’s revenue.





As at 31 March 2020, the Group had a total of 1,372 Kappa stores

(including 243 Kappa Kid’s stores), representing a net decrease of 132 stores

as compared to that at 31 March last year (a net decrease of 80 Kappa stores

and a net decrease of 52 Kappa Kid’s stores). For the next step, the Group will

further reduce the number of underperforming stores.





Japan Segment:

Ongoing Diversification of Consumers

Japan business continued to undergo reforms. During the Reporting

Period, Japan segment recorded revenue of RMB301 million. Further to the

upgrading of product designs, the Group took diversified marketing initiatives

targeting the consumer trends and their sporting preferences, attracting market

attention especially the younger generation. The Group also collaborated with

Japanese football comics in organising events and sponsoring women sportswear

in golf tournaments. Phenix’s brand equity was further enhanced through a

number of sponsorship events as well as marketing initiatives.





Investment Segment:

Sustaining a Prudent and Pragmatic Investment Strategy

During the Reporting Period, the valuation of the Group’s investment

portfolio showed steady growth. As at 31 March 2020, the Group reported a net

asset value of RMB9,245 million for its investments, representing a 4.1% growth compared to 30 September 2019 and a 156.6% premium to the Group’s market capitalisation for

the corresponding period as at 31 March 2020. The Group’s investment net gains

for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB567 million. In the future, the Group

will continue to control the size and risks of its investment funds in a

prudent and pragmatic manner, so as to secure stable returns for shareholders

while assuring the safety and effectiveness of its investments amidst

uncertainties in the financial market.





Mr. Chen Yihong, Chairman and Executive Director of

China Dongxiang, said, “Last year, the Group continued to optimise its store network and

improve its store efficiency. We have adopted a dual mechanism of traditional

e-commerce and e-commerce via social media in a move to diversify the

consumption pattern. Our e-commerce business has sustained a general trend of

sales growth in spite of the business doldrums caused by the pandemic. Looking

forward, in the face of uncertainties, China Dongxiang will continue to uphold

the traditional spirit of the Kappa brand and follow the stated path of reform

and effective channel strategies. The Group will also engage in product

innovation and upgrade in close tandem with the fashion trends of the market,

and will dedicate to generate long-term and stable returns for its shareholders

through prudent global deployment and investment.”





About China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 3818)

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading international sportswear

brand enterprise in China which has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong

Kong Stock Exchange since 10 October 2007. The Group is primarily engaged in

the design, development, marketing and wholesale of branded sportswear in

China. Currently, China Dongxiang owns all rights to the internationally

renowned Kappa brand in China, Macau and Japan. On 1 May 2008, China Dongxiang

completed the acquisition of Phenix, a Japanese sportswear enterprise. Phenix

is the most popular ski brand in Japan with the largest market share, as well

as a well-known brand in the international market.