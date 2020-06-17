Hang Lung Properties Debuts Partnership with Mastercard in “ONLife” Campaign
- Digitalizing Shopping, Dining, Learning,
Traveling
- Kickoff by GRWTH with “Dream Rewards” at Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape
- “Dreams · Chaser”
Open House Offers Free Trial Lessons that Help Explore Children’s Interests
HONG KONG,
17 June 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months has made the
internet and online platforms becoming an indispensable part of our life. Digitalization impacts every aspect of our
daily life, allowing us to manage various tasks in the comfort of our homes. In
light of this, Hang Lung
Properties joins forces with Mastercard, a global technology
company in the payments industry, to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – from June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021 – bringing a series of e-privileges to
patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.
Ms. Bella Chhoa
(left), Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties and Ms. Helena
Chen (right), Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, announced the
partnership to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – bringing e-privileges
to patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.
With the summer
vacation just around the corner, Hang Lung kicks off the campaign with learning.
In collaboration with education platform GRWTH, a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape will be published on GRWTH
App. A two-week virtual open house from
June 22, 2020 through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series of
complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount
will apply if enrolled and paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or
HK$100 using Mastercard card. Stay tuned, parents and kids!
Bella
Chhoa, Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, shares details about this exciting partnership
between Hang Lung, Mastercard and GRWTH. “With the continuous success of Hang
Lung’s Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, we would like to escalate the
efficiency of the learning experience for parents and students by adding
technology elements in the courses. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard
and GRWTH, and bring Hang Lung’s patrons many exclusive experiences. As always,
we will adhere to Amoy · Kornhill
Learnscape’s longtime commitment to education and to nurturing the future
leaders of our society.”
In parallel
with the two-week “Dreams · Chaser” open house,
Hang Lung is giving out travel-related perks. Upon spending at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill
Plaza by using Mastercard card, patrons are entitled to a HK$50 e-coupon for
use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. This surely streamlines patrons’ journey
and provides a convenient solution to traveling around Hong Kong.
“Mastercard is
committed to supporting Hongkongers’ everyday needs and is leading the
transition to the era of digital payments through the convergence of innovation
and digital lifestyles. Mastercard believes the partnership with Hang Lung
Properties in the ONLife campaign will bring cardholders a fast, safe and
secure cashless payment experience, which leads us one step forward to a digitalized
lifestyle,” said Helena Chen, Managing
Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard.
A multitude of
privileges pertinent to shopping and dining will follow soon. Stay tuned!
*Terms and
conditions apply to the aforementioned promotion offers.
“ONLife · Learning”
“Dreams · Chaser” Virtual
Open House on GRWTH with Dream Rewards Trilogy and Curated Classes
A Hong Kong
start-up founded by a group of leading EduTech gurus, GRWTH is an education
platform that is guided by the principle, “Exploring Aspirations with Young
Minds for an Enriched Future”. As such, it aids children to find their interests
in classes that best suit their interests, abilities and potential. From June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021,
a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape
will curate a series of classes to be published on GRWTH App, where users can
easily sign up on GRWTH App.
Details
on “Dreams · Chaser” Open House on GRWTH
A two-week
virtual open house from June 22, 2020
through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series
of complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts.
Dream Rewards Trilogy:
1. Download
the GRWTH App and “like” the Facebook page of Amoy Plaza or Kornhill. Visit the
customer services center and redeem a gift, free trial lesson or merchant
coupon of your choice. Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.
2. During
the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy ·
Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. With the receipt
(printed or electronic), redeem a movie voucher and a tenant’s cash voucher. Limited quantities; first-come,
first-served. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount will apply if enrolled and
paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or HK$100 using Mastercard card.
3. During
the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy ·
Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. Upon presentation
of the class receipt, together with a maximum of two e-payment slips – with a
total amount of HK$500 or more spent at any other merchant(s) – patrons will be
able to redeem a HK$100 cash coupon to Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong. With payment
made by Mastercard card, the first 100 patrons could redeem an e-coupon of
HK$50 for use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. Limited quantities; first-come,
first-served.
Register
now, please download GRWTH App: http://onelink.to/grwth
For more
details: https://bit.ly/3ffvYDg
^ Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.
* No prior notice will be given shall changes arise to the promotional event
above.
* Terms and conditions apply to the redemption activity. For more information,
please refer to the promotional materials in store or consult with the
concierge.
About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com
Mastercard is a global
technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and
power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by
making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and
networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help
individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their
greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and
everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across
more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world
that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is the sole corporate
donor to the Mastercard Impact Fund.
About Amoy Plaza
Pamper yourself
in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an entirely
unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation hub, Amoy
Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your added
convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it is
fully integrated so as to provide an ideal
one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub with
nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a pleasant
outdoors ambience.
Please visit:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmoyPlazaHK
Instagram: https://instagram.com/amoyplazahk
About Kornhill Plaza
Conveniently located at East of Hong
Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza houses a quality
lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced apartments with
superior management and services, an office tower and the Kornhill Learnscape,
offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From exquisite gourmet
food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill Plaza caters to the
desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic lifestyle and sheer
enjoyment.
For more details, please visit:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KornhillPlaza/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kornhillplaza
About Amoy
·
Kornhill Learnscape
Amoy
· Kornhill Learnscape, one
of Hong Kong’s largest one-stop learning and activity platforms, is comprised
of over 60 educational and event organizations and promotes diversified
learning and consolidated knowledge through its wide-ranging courses. It caters
to the need for holistic education in children and adolescents. “Learnscape”
stands for Learning Landscape; it aims to allow learners to acquire knowledge
in a natural environment, in which their potential is realized and stretched.