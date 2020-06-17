Hang Lung Properties Debuts Partnership with Mastercard in “ONLife” Campaign

Digitalizing Shopping, Dining, Learning,

Traveling

Kickoff by GRWTH with “Dream Rewards” at Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape

“Dreams · Chaser”

Open House Offers Free Trial Lessons that Help Explore Children’s Interests

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach –

17 June 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months has made the

internet and online platforms becoming an indispensable part of our life. Digitalization impacts every aspect of our

daily life, allowing us to manage various tasks in the comfort of our homes. In

light of this, Hang Lung

Properties joins forces with Mastercard, a global technology

company in the payments industry, to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – from June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021 – bringing a series of e-privileges to

patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.

Ms. Bella Chhoa

(left), Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties and Ms. Helena

Chen (right), Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, announced the

partnership to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – bringing e-privileges

to patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.

With the summer

vacation just around the corner, Hang Lung kicks off the campaign with learning.

In collaboration with education platform GRWTH, a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape will be published on GRWTH

App. A two-week virtual open house from

June 22, 2020 through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series of

complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount

will apply if enrolled and paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or

HK$100 using Mastercard card. Stay tuned, parents and kids!

Bella

Chhoa, Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, shares details about this exciting partnership

between Hang Lung, Mastercard and GRWTH. “With the continuous success of Hang

Lung’s Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, we would like to escalate the

efficiency of the learning experience for parents and students by adding

technology elements in the courses. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard

and GRWTH, and bring Hang Lung’s patrons many exclusive experiences. As always,

we will adhere to Amoy · Kornhill

Learnscape’s longtime commitment to education and to nurturing the future

leaders of our society.”

In parallel

with the two-week “Dreams · Chaser” open house,

Hang Lung is giving out travel-related perks. Upon spending at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill

Plaza by using Mastercard card, patrons are entitled to a HK$50 e-coupon for

use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. This surely streamlines patrons’ journey

and provides a convenient solution to traveling around Hong Kong.

“Mastercard is

committed to supporting Hongkongers’ everyday needs and is leading the

transition to the era of digital payments through the convergence of innovation

and digital lifestyles. Mastercard believes the partnership with Hang Lung

Properties in the ONLife campaign will bring cardholders a fast, safe and

secure cashless payment experience, which leads us one step forward to a digitalized

lifestyle,” said Helena Chen, Managing

Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard.

A multitude of

privileges pertinent to shopping and dining will follow soon. Stay tuned!

*Terms and

conditions apply to the aforementioned promotion offers.

“ONLife · Learning”

“Dreams · Chaser” Virtual

Open House on GRWTH with Dream Rewards Trilogy and Curated Classes

A Hong Kong

start-up founded by a group of leading EduTech gurus, GRWTH is an education

platform that is guided by the principle, “Exploring Aspirations with Young

Minds for an Enriched Future”. As such, it aids children to find their interests

in classes that best suit their interests, abilities and potential. From June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021,

a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape

will curate a series of classes to be published on GRWTH App, where users can

easily sign up on GRWTH App.

Details

on “Dreams · Chaser” Open House on GRWTH

A two-week

virtual open house from June 22, 2020

through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series

of complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts.





Dream Rewards Trilogy:

1. Download

the GRWTH App and “like” the Facebook page of Amoy Plaza or Kornhill. Visit the

customer services center and redeem a gift, free trial lesson or merchant

coupon of your choice. Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.

2. During

the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy ·

Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. With the receipt

(printed or electronic), redeem a movie voucher and a tenant’s cash voucher. Limited quantities; first-come,

first-served. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount will apply if enrolled and

paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or HK$100 using Mastercard card.

3. During

the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy ·

Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. Upon presentation

of the class receipt, together with a maximum of two e-payment slips – with a

total amount of HK$500 or more spent at any other merchant(s) – patrons will be

able to redeem a HK$100 cash coupon to Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong. With payment

made by Mastercard card, the first 100 patrons could redeem an e-coupon of

HK$50 for use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. Limited quantities; first-come,

first-served.

Register

now, please download GRWTH App: http://onelink.to/grwth

For more

details: https://bit.ly/3ffvYDg

^ Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.

* No prior notice will be given shall changes arise to the promotional event

above.

* Terms and conditions apply to the redemption activity. For more information,

please refer to the promotional materials in store or consult with the

concierge.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global

technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and

power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by

making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and

networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help

individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their

greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and

everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across

more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world

that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is the sole corporate

donor to the Mastercard Impact Fund.

About Amoy Plaza

Pamper yourself

in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an entirely

unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation hub, Amoy

Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your added

convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it is

fully integrated so as to provide an ideal

one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub with

nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a pleasant

outdoors ambience.

About Kornhill Plaza

Conveniently located at East of Hong

Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza houses a quality

lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced apartments with

superior management and services, an office tower and the Kornhill Learnscape,

offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From exquisite gourmet

food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill Plaza caters to the

desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic lifestyle and sheer

enjoyment.

About Amoy

·

Kornhill Learnscape

Amoy

· Kornhill Learnscape, one

of Hong Kong’s largest one-stop learning and activity platforms, is comprised

of over 60 educational and event organizations and promotes diversified

learning and consolidated knowledge through its wide-ranging courses. It caters

to the need for holistic education in children and adolescents. “Learnscape”

stands for Learning Landscape; it aims to allow learners to acquire knowledge

in a natural environment, in which their potential is realized and stretched.