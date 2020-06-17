TIME Presents TIME 100 Talks to Discuss “Finding Hope”
TIME has launched a series of virtual conversations to spotlight solutions for urgent global problems and encourage people during these troubling times.
SINGAPORE – Media Outreach – 17 June 2020 – Naomi
Osaka, Ban Ki-moon, and Kai-Fu Lee will speak in TIME 100 Talks, a new ongoing
series of virtual conversations and experiences that convene members of the
TIME 100 community of the world’s most influential people. South Korean
performers Monsta X will also make a special appearance. Their session revolves
around the topic of the importance of global cooperation, and how we can build
back better after COVID-19 and will be held on 17 June 2020 at 5:00PM – 6:00PM
HKT/SGP (5:00AM – 6:00AM ET), with an encore presentation at 1:00AM HKT/SGP (1:00
PM ET).
The
TIME 100 Talks series will showcase a variety of themes and different formats —
this time featuring Naomi Osaka, Japanese professional tennis player formerly
ranked No.1 by the Women’s Tennis Association; Ban Ki-moon, South Korean
politician and diplomat who served as the eighth Secretary-General of the
United Nations from January 2007 to December 2016; and Kai-Fu Lee, Taiwanese-born
computer scientist, businessman, and writer who developed the world’s first
speaker-independent, continuous speech recognition system. Moderators will be
TIME’s editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, TIME senior editor Sean
Gregory, and TIME East Asia correspondent Charlie Campbell.
“Finding
Hope” amidst the global pandemic is a topic close to the hearts and livelihoods
of the vast population spanning the largest continent in the world — and TIME
100 Talks has brought key influential persons of different Asian backgrounds
together in this essential dialogue to find hope and rebuild a better
world.
Targeting
an Asia-Pacific audience that has advanced in its situation of dealing with
COVID-19, the agenda is to be more business-focused with the economy opening
up. Kai-Fu Lee will take the audience in depth on AI issues, whereas Ban
Ki-moon will speak regarding the importance of global collaboration efforts. The
theme of rebuilding a better and stronger world will be the anchor point of
conversation in this instalment.
TIME
100 Talks launched their first edition on April 23rd to address
challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first virtual event series from
TIME and builds on the success of the 2019 TIME 100 summit, TIME 100 Health
summit, and TIME 100 Next. These live, weekly discussions aim to encourage
cross disciplinary action toward a better world by discussing and sharing world
views of global leaders and experts from across fields–including health,
science, politics and entertainment–helping spotlight solutions to urgent
global problems.
TIME’s
goal for TIME 100 Talks is to create an event for interesting personalities to
discuss issues with current and future consumers; taking initiative to revive
their events space and connect to a larger audience with their brand ready to
venture into new markets.