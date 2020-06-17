TIME Presents TIME 100 Talks to Discuss “Finding Hope”

TIME has launched a series of virtual conversations to spotlight solutions for urgent global problems and encourage people during these troubling times.

Osaka, Ban Ki-moon, and Kai-Fu Lee will speak in TIME 100 Talks, a new ongoing

series of virtual conversations and experiences that convene members of the

TIME 100 community of the world’s most influential people. South Korean

performers Monsta X will also make a special appearance. Their session revolves

around the topic of the importance of global cooperation, and how we can build

back better after COVID-19 and will be held on 17 June 2020 at 5:00PM – 6:00PM

HKT/SGP (5:00AM – 6:00AM ET), with an encore presentation at 1:00AM HKT/SGP (1:00

PM ET).

The

TIME 100 Talks series will showcase a variety of themes and different formats —

this time featuring Naomi Osaka, Japanese professional tennis player formerly

ranked No.1 by the Women’s Tennis Association; Ban Ki-moon, South Korean

politician and diplomat who served as the eighth Secretary-General of the

United Nations from January 2007 to December 2016; and Kai-Fu Lee, Taiwanese-born

computer scientist, businessman, and writer who developed the world’s first

speaker-independent, continuous speech recognition system. Moderators will be

TIME’s editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, TIME senior editor Sean

Gregory, and TIME East Asia correspondent Charlie Campbell.

“Finding

Hope” amidst the global pandemic is a topic close to the hearts and livelihoods

of the vast population spanning the largest continent in the world — and TIME

100 Talks has brought key influential persons of different Asian backgrounds

together in this essential dialogue to find hope and rebuild a better

world.

Targeting

an Asia-Pacific audience that has advanced in its situation of dealing with

COVID-19, the agenda is to be more business-focused with the economy opening

up. Kai-Fu Lee will take the audience in depth on AI issues, whereas Ban

Ki-moon will speak regarding the importance of global collaboration efforts. The

theme of rebuilding a better and stronger world will be the anchor point of

conversation in this instalment.

TIME

100 Talks launched their first edition on April 23rd to address

challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first virtual event series from

TIME and builds on the success of the 2019 TIME 100 summit, TIME 100 Health

summit, and TIME 100 Next. These live, weekly discussions aim to encourage

cross disciplinary action toward a better world by discussing and sharing world

views of global leaders and experts from across fields–including health,

science, politics and entertainment–helping spotlight solutions to urgent

global problems.

TIME’s

goal for TIME 100 Talks is to create an event for interesting personalities to

discuss issues with current and future consumers; taking initiative to revive

their events space and connect to a larger audience with their brand ready to

venture into new markets.