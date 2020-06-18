HESCO cuts 4,304 illegal power connections from various towns

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) teams continue actions against illegal power connections in various towns and cities of HESCO region under directives of HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon and as many as 4304 illegal connections have been cut off.

According to the spokesman of HESCO, Hesco teams raided at various towns including 345 illegal connections from Hyderabad, 326 from Thatta, 123 Nooriabad, Sakrand 196, Sanghar 213 Sakrand 196, Umerkot 152, Badin 239, Kotri 193, Saeedabad 161, Bhit Shah 82 Hala 95, Tando Adam 190, Sujawal 260 NawabShah 153, Daulatpur 274, Tando Muhammad Khan 226, Matli 220 and 856 from other areas were cut off being illegal. Cables were taken into custody and FIRS have been lodged to concerned police stations.

The spokesman said that no illegal connection holder would be spared be he even HESCO employee.

