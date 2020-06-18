Learn how to run a connected, intelligent and responsive supply chain: Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit 2020

Industry experts and customers to tackle post-pandemic supply chain structures, share best practices: June 23-24

SINGAPORE | Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – June 19, 2020

– Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by

industry, today announced the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit 2020 will take

place online June 23-24 with a central theme of how to run

a next-generation supply chain.

The two half-day

summit will cover a range of topics focused on Supply Chain 4.0, from smart

warehousing to running a live supply chain in real time. Attendees will gain

insider tips and insights from experts as well as industry peers, such as IDC,

DB Schenker, Standard Chartered, Treasury Wine Estates, Greensill, LF Logistics

and EBP Global. The event is supported by the Global Supply Chain Council and

Geek+.

According

to IDC, almost 60% of ASEAN, and Australia and New Zealand manufacturers said

their top priority in the next three to four years is to improve supply chain

performance.

Cas Brentjens, vice president, Infor Nexus Asia

Pacific Japan & India, Middle East Africa, will discuss how to run live

supply chains with real-time insights.

“To

remain competitive and resilient in today’s world, supply chains must be

connected, responsive, and digitally enabled. Organisations that leverage data

and rich visualisation can transform their tracking to generate real business

insights that will give them a competitive edge. The APAC Supply Chain Virtual

Summit is all about how to do this, with in-depth roundtables and networking to

complement presentations,” Brentjens said.

Stephanie

Krishnan, IDC research director and expert in Industry 4.0, will share

new economic and supply chain market research with participants.

“With

the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up supply chains globally, having intelligent,

fully connected supply chains is more important than ever before. Today’s

disrupted business landscape requires an optimised supply chain that is

seamless, transparent and connected. This helps companies control costs,

enhances quality and ultimately, builds resilience. We predict that by the end

of 2023, 40% of all Asia-Pacific manufacturing supply chains will have invested

in supply chain resiliency and AI, resulting in 15% productivity

improvement.”

Michael

Sugirin, global head of open account trade and trade implementation, Standard

Chartered, is a recognised leader in supply chain finance, mobile

money and complex treasury solutions. He will present new findings into supply

chain finance: best practices during Covid-19.

“The

pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities of supply chains, and many of our clients

are rethinking their strategies. We’ll examine what key themes are emerging and

offer insights into what corporates are doing to mitigate liquidity

risks,” Sugirin said.

Bobby

Mathew, global director, Treasury Wine Estates, will

discuss how his company has digitised its global supply chain from vineyard to

bottle.

“Innovation

is paramount at Treasury Wine Estates. We’ve transformed our company over the

past few years, optimising our operations by digitising our global supply

chain, which has propelled our growth in new and existing markets. We’re

looking forward to sharing our story with delegates and discussing our

experience,” Mathew said.

Some of the largest brands in the region rely on Infor’s

expertise to boost their bottom line. Last December, supermarket giant Coles

selected Infor Nexus, a Leader in Gartner’s Magic

Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, for its global trade platform to

create enhanced international supply chain visibility.

Topics at

the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit include:

Supply Chain 4.0 & best practices for

running global supply chain networks

Intelligent supply chains–improving visibility and liquidity

visibility and liquidity

Smart warehousing, automation and robotics

Transforming supply chains to be more agile,

resilient and increase operational efficiency

How to run a live supply chain in real time

Driving change, innovation and growth in

global financial supply chain networks

Workforce management and overcoming supply chain disruption

chain disruption

To register for the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual

Summit, visit https://www.inforapacsupplychain.com

