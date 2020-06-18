Pioneer Conservationist Jane Goodall Awarded 2020 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 18 June 2020 – Dr.

Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace

and one of the most influential primatologists today, was announced winner of

the 2020 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development today (June 18), “for her

ground-breaking discovery in primatology that redefines human-animal

relationship and for her lifelong unparalleled dedication to the conservation

of Earth environment.” Her work laid a strong foundation for the world’s march

towards a sustainable future.

Redefining

human-animal relationship

Dr. Goodall’s passion for animals prompted

her to accept the proposal from the celebrated anthropologist Louis Leakey to

collect data on chimpanzees in Tanzania. She started her research in 1960 when

she was only 26. Her time in Africa’s jungles led to a series of remarkable

discoveries of their behaviors, including making and using tools for probing

into termite tunnels, killing and eating monkeys, begging with outstretched

hands, patting, embracing, and many more. Each chimp has its unique character,

a mind of its own and its own emotional inclination. They can develop a lasting

relationship between family members and engage in brutal warfare with one

another. These findings injected brand new information into the field of

primatology, rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between

humans and animals. Dr. Leakey therefore proclaimed: “Now we must redefine

‘tool,’ redefine ‘man,’ or accept chimpanzees as humans.” And Harvard’s Stephen

Jay Gould would call Dr. Goodall’s observation “one of the great achievements

of twentieth-century scholarship.”

Not only did she uncover many mysteries

surrounding chimpanzee communities and correct many longstanding misconceptions

prevailing in academic until then. Through her unparalleled knowledge, she also

helped to guide the U.S. National Institutes of Health through a pivotal change

in the U.S. biomedical research: ending invasive research on chimpanzees,

preventing them from being abused, giving them adequate living space, and

strategically relocating them to federal sanctuaries for retirement.

From

science to action, advocating nature and wildlife conservation

Her fieldwork on chimpanzees, originally

scheduled to take only 5 years, has been going on for more than 60 years, the

longest running wildlife study on the planet at the moment. In 1977, she

established the Jane Goodall Institute to promote wildlife conservation and

educate people on environmental protection. It has more than 30 offices around

the world now, including one in Taiwan, which was set up in 1998.

After

attending the first “Understanding Chimpanzees” conference in Chicago in 1986,

Dr. Goodall became alert to the global scale of the destruction of chimpanzees’

habitats and realized that no matter how shy and reserved she was innately, it

was time to come forward. When in a conference venue, she can just be a

scientist. Outside of it, she has to assume the persona of an activist for

wildlife conservation and environmental education. From then on, she became

more vocal about the rights chimpanzees should be given.

Now 86 years

old and claiming that she doesn’t believe in jet lag, Dr. Goodall still travels

an average of 300 days a year to speak to audience around the world about the

threats posed to chimpanzees and the environment and urge them to take

necessary action. Even the Covid-19 pandemic cannot stop her from working. On

the contrary, she became even busier with projects aiming to enhance

sustainable development and safeguard our environment.

Devoted

to education to give people hope

In 1991, Dr.

Goodall established the Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Program, further

committing herself to environmental education and charity work. So far, more

than 65 countries have taken up this worthy cause, helping form more than

10,000 Roots & Shoots groups around the world to teach young people how to

think outside the box, and to adopt a more sustainable way of life. The goal is

to foster a new generation of eco-conscious citizens to take care of our earth.

The Jane Goodall Institute launched the

“TACARE Program” in 1994 for the region around the Gombe National Park. This

community-centered conservation and development project, through close

collaboration with local inhabitants, aims to protect the forests and halt

biodiversity loss by alleviating poverty with strategies such as introducing

sustainable farming methods, maintaining tree nurseries, starting a

micro-credit program, and providing health facilities as well as scholarships

for girls.

Over the years, Dr. Goodall has attracted a

growing number of young followers, to whom she in turn gave most of her time by

delivering talks all over the world to call for more emphasis on environmental

protection. She once said: “My job is to give people hope.” People may wonder

whether she really has hope for the future, but she noted that “I maintain hope

partly because everywhere you go, there are young people who are dedicated,

passionate and begging to make a change. You can’t help but be inspired by

them.”

The invaluable contributions Dr. Goodall made in areas such as

chimpanzee research and environmental education have seen her recognized by

numerous prestigious awards and honors, including her appointment as the United

Nations’ Messenger of Peace in 2002 and Dame of the British Empire in 2004,

which was presented to her by HRH Prince Charles. Therefore, the Tang Prize

Selection Committee decided to name her the 2020 Tang Prize Laureate in

Sustainable Development, in order to commend the crucial role she has been

performing throughout her life, in promoting sustainable development in the

international arena.

