Rising Star Hamzah Tariq Jamil Drops a New Single ‘Synth Govt’ with his Band “Neon”

Rising star, stage and television actor and lead vocalist of Pakistan’s one of its kind rock band ‘Neon,’ Hamzah Tariq Jamil has dropped a new single ‘Synth Govt’ under the band’s umbrella, accompanied by a funky music video.

Bright and luminous, the new single is the band’s take on political satire expressed through a colorful theme and stimulating lyrics. With Hamzah Tariq Jamil’s distinctive voice, the song has an edgy vibe and a very futuristic sound. The music video is meant to paint a picture of the state of disorder and anarchy in the province. The song manages to perfectly capture that essence and has presented it in the form of art.

Talking about the release of the song, Hamzah said, “To be able to put what we feel out there through our music is a great feeling. This song is very special to us, and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we have loved working on it!”

The song has been released on the bands’ social media profiles and on their YouTube channel, link below:

