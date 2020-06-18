TUV Rheinland and DiSa signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement on UV-C Disinfection AGV

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 June 2020 – TUV

Rheinland Hong Kong Limited (TUV Rheinland), a global leader in testing,

inspection and certification services and DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd.

(“DiSa”), signed a strategic cooperation agreement (Agreement) .

TUV

Rheinland and DiSa agreed to cooperate in the field of UV-C Disinfection

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in the global market. The Agreement specifies

DiSa and TUV Rheinland joint synergetic development of markets, including the

strengthening of cooperation in the fields of research and development testing

of AGVs and to further expand into certification. This cooperation will

leverage on their strengths and experience in order to promote competitiveness

in the transportation and other related industry.

“Since

1872, TUV Rheinland has been committed to ensure the safety and quality of the

interaction between man, technology, and the environment. We have always been

supporting innovation and new technological developments. We see this in DiSa

when they unveiled in Singapore their state-of-the-art UV-C Disinfection AGVs

built to address the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. Of course, as what we

are globally known for as TUV Rheinland, my team will be involved in the safety

assurance and performance of the DiSa UV-C Disinfection AGVs when it is

launched to the market”, said Vincent Tan, Vice President of Mobility/Rail, TUV

Rheinland Greater China and Asia Pacific.

“Through

our cooperation, we hope to establish an excellent partnership with TUV

Rheinland and I am excited that TUV Rheinland has given us this strategic

opportunity to work with their team. This will serve as an encouragement and

motivation to DiSa commitment as we tap into diversified business in these

challenging economic times”, said Mr. Eddie Chng, MD and Group CEO of DiSa

Limited.

About DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd.

DiSa

Digital Safety Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DiSa Limited, is a

Singapore-based technology solution provider that specializes in research and

development of cutting-edge digital security solution (“DiSa Asset Protection

System”).

DiSa

Asset Protection System, the world’s first asset protection technology, a

digital lock on consumer electronic products. DiSa Asset Protection System

allows the manufacturers and retailers of consumer electronic products to

prevent theft by integrating DiSa Asset Protection System codes into their

products during manufacturing process by making it inoperable at the

point-of-manufacturing until the point-of-sale at retailer stores.

DiSa

Asset Protection System has won several awards for technology innovation

including two recognition of Achievement Awards for its innovation features at

the 2009 Plus X Award Technology Conference in Cologne, Germany. DiSa was named

first place winner at US Retail Industry Leaders Association’s 2017 Retail

Asset Protection Conference held at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, Louisiana

in April 2017.





About TUV Rheinland

An internationally

leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training,

and consulting organization, TUV Rheinland has nearly 150 years of experience

and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide and operates in five Business Streams: Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, Mobility,

Products, Academy & Life Care, and Systems.

The group is involved in all important areas of business and life. This starts

with the energy sector and the consumer goods industry, and includes the

automotive industry, basic materials and investment goods, environmental

technology, trade, construction, the food industry, aviation, railway

technology, the IT sector, information security and data protection, logistics,

banks and financial service providers, agriculture, tourism, as well as the

education and healthcare sectors.

TUV Rheinland has long been synonymous with rigorous high-quality testing and

certification services and provision of a diversity of professional assessments

from an impartial and independent perspective. We provide local companies with

one-stop solutions that comply with safety, quality, and environment-friendly

requirements. www.tuv.com