TUV Rheinland and DiSa signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement on UV-C Disinfection AGV
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 June 2020 – TUV
Rheinland Hong Kong Limited (TUV Rheinland), a global leader in testing,
inspection and certification services and DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd.
(“DiSa”), signed a strategic cooperation agreement (Agreement) .
TUV
Rheinland and DiSa agreed to cooperate in the field of UV-C Disinfection
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in the global market. The Agreement specifies
DiSa and TUV Rheinland joint synergetic development of markets, including the
strengthening of cooperation in the fields of research and development testing
of AGVs and to further expand into certification. This cooperation will
leverage on their strengths and experience in order to promote competitiveness
in the transportation and other related industry.
“Since
1872, TUV Rheinland has been committed to ensure the safety and quality of the
interaction between man, technology, and the environment. We have always been
supporting innovation and new technological developments. We see this in DiSa
when they unveiled in Singapore their state-of-the-art UV-C Disinfection AGVs
built to address the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. Of course, as what we
are globally known for as TUV Rheinland, my team will be involved in the safety
assurance and performance of the DiSa UV-C Disinfection AGVs when it is
launched to the market”, said Vincent Tan, Vice President of Mobility/Rail, TUV
Rheinland Greater China and Asia Pacific.
“Through
our cooperation, we hope to establish an excellent partnership with TUV
Rheinland and I am excited that TUV Rheinland has given us this strategic
opportunity to work with their team. This will serve as an encouragement and
motivation to DiSa commitment as we tap into diversified business in these
challenging economic times”, said Mr. Eddie Chng, MD and Group CEO of DiSa
Limited.
About DiSa Digital Safety Pte. Ltd.
DiSa
Digital Safety Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DiSa Limited, is a
Singapore-based technology solution provider that specializes in research and
development of cutting-edge digital security solution (“DiSa Asset Protection
System”).
DiSa
Asset Protection System, the world’s first asset protection technology, a
digital lock on consumer electronic products. DiSa Asset Protection System
allows the manufacturers and retailers of consumer electronic products to
prevent theft by integrating DiSa Asset Protection System codes into their
products during manufacturing process by making it inoperable at the
point-of-manufacturing until the point-of-sale at retailer stores.
DiSa
Asset Protection System has won several awards for technology innovation
including two recognition of Achievement Awards for its innovation features at
the 2009 Plus X Award Technology Conference in Cologne, Germany. DiSa was named
first place winner at US Retail Industry Leaders Association’s 2017 Retail
Asset Protection Conference held at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, Louisiana
in April 2017.
About TUV Rheinland
An internationally
leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training,
and consulting organization, TUV Rheinland has nearly 150 years of experience
and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide and operates in five Business Streams: Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, Mobility,
Products, Academy & Life Care, and Systems.
The group is involved in all important areas of business and life. This starts
with the energy sector and the consumer goods industry, and includes the
automotive industry, basic materials and investment goods, environmental
technology, trade, construction, the food industry, aviation, railway
technology, the IT sector, information security and data protection, logistics,
banks and financial service providers, agriculture, tourism, as well as the
education and healthcare sectors.
TUV Rheinland has long been synonymous with rigorous high-quality testing and
certification services and provision of a diversity of professional assessments
from an impartial and independent perspective. We provide local companies with
one-stop solutions that comply with safety, quality, and environment-friendly
requirements. www.tuv.com