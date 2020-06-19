Amazon launches Seller University in Singapore to help local retailers digitize
Launched at Amazon’s first Singapore Seller Summit, the Seller University is the latest initiative announced by Amazon to help local small and medium retailers unlock growth opportunities through online selling
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 19 June 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today launched Seller University, an online education portal, for small
and medium businesses (SMBs) in Singapore at its first Amazon
Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020.
With interactive
eLearning content, sellers on Amazon.sg can access live practice opportunities and personalized support to
better operate on Amazon’s store.
The inaugural virtual Seller Summit drew 1,300 participants
and saw industry leaders from Amazon, Enterprise Singapore, and OCBC Bank
discuss retail trends, growth opportunities, and offer insights on how SMBs can
expand their businesses to reach more customers locally and globally.
“Sellers’ success is our success. We are heartened to
see the overwhelming participation from local businesses at our first ever
Seller Summit in Singapore. This is an encouraging milestone and we are
committed to supporting local businesses for the long term, with new programs such
as Seller University to help in their digital transformation journey,”
said Bernard Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon
Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
New
resources for retailers on Amazon
The launch of Amazon’s Seller University offers
sellers a series of rich educational content such as complimentary training
videos and online tools to educate businesses on how to sell on Amazon.sg. Sellers
will be able to learn how to create effective product listings faster, master
the key tools and applications for selling online, benefit from Amazon’s tools
such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), advertising, promotions, and more. The Seller
Central feature is also part of this offering and will provide sellers with personalized
recommendations on programs and features to accelerate their growth.
https://sellercentral.amazon.sg/learn/
Amazon has progressively launched new resources to
help sellers since the launch of Amazon.sg in October 2019. For instance, Amazon
introduced the Amazon Seller App for sellers with accounts on Amazon.sg to easily
track sales and manage their business via mobile. To empower sellers to build
and nurture their businesses online, Amazon rolled out its Marketplace Appstore,
a one-stop shop to discover third-party applications and services for automating
tedious business aspects, and the Seller Forum, a resource for first-hand
advice from fellow business owners on selling with Amazon.
Ecommerce
Booster Package with Enterprise Singapore to bring retailers online
As part of the event’s keynote presentation,
Enterprise Singapore detailed the support available for local retailers and its
partnership with Amazon for the Ecommerce booster package.
To date, Amazon has on board over hundreds of new
retailers to sell online on its marketplace. The one-time grant from Enterprise
Singapore of up to S$9,000 per retailer can be used to subsidize content
development, product listing, channel management, fulfilment, advertising and
promotion, trainings and workshops for local retailers to enhance their
eCommerce capabilities and reach more customers. This is in addition to the benefits
of Amazon’s promotional campaigns, data analysis of sales, and access to
training workshops and 200 innovative tools to help retailers manage their
businesses effectively on Amazon.
The role of
digital in navigating difficult and uncertain COVID-19 conditions
OCBC’s keynote speech explored how SMBs can emerge
stronger and more resilient post COVID-19. During this period, Amazon has also teamed
up with OCBC to offer the first 200 eligible OCBC SMB customers, who sign up
with Amazon through the package, S$1,500 in Amazon Web Service (AWS) credit.
Melvyn Low, Head of Global Transaction Banking,
OCBC Bank, said: “It is critical for businesses to adapt, pivot and transform,
and digital will play a big role in this. We have been helping businesses
change the way they buy, sell and operate through our partnerships with key
enablers such as Amazon. The Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020 has
been a great opportunity to exchange such ideas and experiences as we journey
together to a new reality.”
Unleashing business potential by
selling locally and globally with Amazon
The inaugural Singapore Seller Summit also featured
a panel discussion from online retailers Brightdezigns, KeaBabies, Megadi, Rui Smiths
and The Soap Haven on their experience of growing their business online and
finding success from selling on Amazon. The retailers shared about how they
have leveraged Amazon’s global footprint and its logistics and inventory
solutions to expand beyond local shores and serve customers globally — all from
the comfort and safety of their homes.
To learn more about the millions of small and medium-sized
businesses growing with Amazon, visit: aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses. More information
about selling on Amazon can be found here: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession
rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon,
AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo,
and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For
more information, visit Amazon.sg.