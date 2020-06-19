Amazon launches Seller University in Singapore to help local retailers digitize

Launched at Amazon’s first Singapore Seller Summit, the Seller University is the latest initiative announced by Amazon to help local small and medium retailers unlock growth opportunities through online selling

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 19 June 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today launched Seller University, an online education portal, for small

and medium businesses (SMBs) in Singapore at its first Amazon

Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020.

With interactive

eLearning content, sellers on Amazon.sg can access live practice opportunities and personalized support to

better operate on Amazon’s store.

The inaugural virtual Seller Summit drew 1,300 participants

and saw industry leaders from Amazon, Enterprise Singapore, and OCBC Bank

discuss retail trends, growth opportunities, and offer insights on how SMBs can

expand their businesses to reach more customers locally and globally.

“Sellers’ success is our success. We are heartened to

see the overwhelming participation from local businesses at our first ever

Seller Summit in Singapore. This is an encouraging milestone and we are

committed to supporting local businesses for the long term, with new programs such

as Seller University to help in their digital transformation journey,”

said Bernard Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon

Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

New

resources for retailers on Amazon

The launch of Amazon’s Seller University offers

sellers a series of rich educational content such as complimentary training

videos and online tools to educate businesses on how to sell on Amazon.sg. Sellers

will be able to learn how to create effective product listings faster, master

the key tools and applications for selling online, benefit from Amazon’s tools

such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), advertising, promotions, and more. The Seller

Central feature is also part of this offering and will provide sellers with personalized

recommendations on programs and features to accelerate their growth.

https://sellercentral.amazon.sg/learn/

Amazon has progressively launched new resources to

help sellers since the launch of Amazon.sg in October 2019. For instance, Amazon

introduced the Amazon Seller App for sellers with accounts on Amazon.sg to easily

track sales and manage their business via mobile. To empower sellers to build

and nurture their businesses online, Amazon rolled out its Marketplace Appstore,

a one-stop shop to discover third-party applications and services for automating

tedious business aspects, and the Seller Forum, a resource for first-hand

advice from fellow business owners on selling with Amazon.

Ecommerce

Booster Package with Enterprise Singapore to bring retailers online

As part of the event’s keynote presentation,

Enterprise Singapore detailed the support available for local retailers and its

partnership with Amazon for the Ecommerce booster package.

To date, Amazon has on board over hundreds of new

retailers to sell online on its marketplace. The one-time grant from Enterprise

Singapore of up to S$9,000 per retailer can be used to subsidize content

development, product listing, channel management, fulfilment, advertising and

promotion, trainings and workshops for local retailers to enhance their

eCommerce capabilities and reach more customers. This is in addition to the benefits

of Amazon’s promotional campaigns, data analysis of sales, and access to

training workshops and 200 innovative tools to help retailers manage their

businesses effectively on Amazon.

The role of

digital in navigating difficult and uncertain COVID-19 conditions

OCBC’s keynote speech explored how SMBs can emerge

stronger and more resilient post COVID-19. During this period, Amazon has also teamed

up with OCBC to offer the first 200 eligible OCBC SMB customers, who sign up

with Amazon through the package, S$1,500 in Amazon Web Service (AWS) credit.

Melvyn Low, Head of Global Transaction Banking,

OCBC Bank, said: “It is critical for businesses to adapt, pivot and transform,

and digital will play a big role in this. We have been helping businesses

change the way they buy, sell and operate through our partnerships with key

enablers such as Amazon. The Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020 has

been a great opportunity to exchange such ideas and experiences as we journey

together to a new reality.”

Unleashing business potential by

selling locally and globally with Amazon

The inaugural Singapore Seller Summit also featured

a panel discussion from online retailers Brightdezigns, KeaBabies, Megadi, Rui Smiths

and The Soap Haven on their experience of growing their business online and

finding success from selling on Amazon. The retailers shared about how they

have leveraged Amazon’s global footprint and its logistics and inventory

solutions to expand beyond local shores and serve customers globally — all from

the comfort and safety of their homes.

To learn more about the millions of small and medium-sized

businesses growing with Amazon, visit: aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses. More information

about selling on Amazon can be found here: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.

