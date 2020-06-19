Inhibiting Inflammatory Responses, Three Scientists Awarded 2020 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 June 2020

– Charles Dinarello (US), Marc Feldmann (UK/Australia) and Tadamitsu

Kishimoto (Japan) were announced joint winners of the 2020 Tang Prize in Biopharmacuetical Science

today (June 19) “for the development of cytokine-targeting biological therapies

for treatment of inflammatory diseases.”

Adding to Dr. Kishimoto’s joy of winning the

prize with old friends Dr. Feldmann and Dr. Dinarello is the fact that the

basic research they spent almost a century on has made a positive contribution

to medical science and has even showed the potential to help patients suffering

from Covid-19.

How can medications that treat inflammatory

diseases also be used to combat Covid-19? Many patients with severe Covid-19

can be affected by the so-called “cytokine storm syndrome.” A cytokine storm is

also an inflammatory reaction which occurs when the body’s immune system goes

awry and releases an excess of cytokines that not only attack invaders but also

start to set upon healthy cells, causing damage to body tissues and organs.

Covid-19 is not the only disease that can turn our immune systems against ourselves.

Another immune disorder which may cause serious complications and could be

fatal is “autoimmune disease,” a type of inflammatory disease that can wreak

mayhem in the daily life of 5-10% of the global population.

When little was known about cytokines, these

three scientists carried out groundbreaking research which revealed their

crucial roles as inflammatory mediators. Tumor necrosis factors (TNF),

interleukin-1(IL-1) and interleukin-6(IL-6) are among the most investigated

cytokines by the scientific community and biologics targeting them are among

the most widely used biopharmaceuticals. The Tang Prize awardees have all made

transformative contributions to the discovery and/or therapeutic development

targeting these three cytokines.

Despite its name, the main job of tumor

necrosis factors, as was found out later, is to regulate immune cells. Dr. Marc

Feldmann, professor at the University of Oxford, was interested in the study of

rheumatoid arthritis, which is one of the most common autoimmune diseases in

the world. Dr. Feldmann was the first to demonstrate that diseased joints of

those with rheumatoid arthritis have far more pro-inflammatory cytokines than

normal, and identified TNF as the key one. After overcoming considerable

skepticism, he finally convinced a pharmaceutical company to work with him and

successfully developed an anti-TNF antibody that proved very effective against

rheumatoid arthritis. The remarkable advance they made in the treatment of

autoimmune and inflammatory diseases thus enabled patients debilitated by this

degenerative condition to regain control of their lives.

IL-1 was the first cytokine to be identified

and shown to be a central mediator of inflammation. Dr. Charles Dinarello,

currently professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, is considered

one of the founding fathers of cytokines and credited with the discovery and

purification of the protein IL-1b, as well as cloning the gene encoded on it.

Subsequently, another related protein was identified by other groups and named

IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), which can block the biological activity of

IL-1. A recombinant version of IL-1Ra was developed for the treatment of

rheumatoid arthritis and later received FDA approval. These clinical

achievements established IL-1 as potent mediators of fever and inflammation,

led to the development of therapeutics for this important cytokine, and support

Dr. Dinarello’s contributions to cytokine biology and the pathogenesis of

inflammatory diseases.

Dr. Tadamitsu Kishimoto, professor at Osaka

University, discovered and cloned IL-6, a cytokine that regulates antibody

production. His group later identified and cloned its receptor and demonstrated

the involvement of IL-6 in the pathogenesis of various inflammatory diseases.

He then prepared a monoclonal anti-IL-6 receptor antibody and helped conduct

large-scale trials on the efficacy and safety of the antibody in patients with

rheumatoid arthritis as well as children with juvenile arthritis. Dr.

Kishimoto’s work transformed the cytokine field and converted it from

descriptive biology to modern molecular science and medicine. His work has also

led to major clinical breakthroughs and development of new therapeutics for

severe multi-organ chronic diseases. The contributions of Dr. Kishimoto

encompass basic discovery, hypothesis forming, drug discovery and clinical

translation, a true bench to bedside example.

In summary, the pioneering work of Drs.

Feldmann, Dinarello and Kishimoto led to the development of biopharmaceuticals

that have brought relief to millions of people tormented by autoimmune or

inflammatory diseases.

All three cytokines are critically involved

in the pathogenesis of a variety of diseases. Of special note is their critical

roles in cytokine storms caused by Covid-19. Since biologics targeting the

three cytokines respectively can inhibit cytokine actions, they have been

either used successfully to treat cytokine storms in Covid-19 patients or are

being investigated as a therapy, giving people much to hope for, at a time when

the pandemic continues to rip through the planet.

Established

by Taiwanese entrepreneur Dr. Samuel Yin, the biannual Tang Prize consists of

four categories, namely Sustainable Development, Biopharmaceutical Science,

Sinology and Rule of Law, with NT$ 40 million (approx. US$1.3 million) in cash

prize and a research grant of NT$ 10 million (approx. US$0.33 million)

allocated to each category. It aims to promote the interaction and cooperation

between culture and technology so as to find a 21st century path to

the sustainable development of the world. For more information, please visit

the prize’s official website at https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php

