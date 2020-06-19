Top 6 Foods That Will Help You Cope with Anxiety and Stress

Living with stress and anxiety can be quite challenging, especially if the events that trigger your anxiety are not under your control. And while a lot of people are talking about how exercise can help with stress and anxiety, less focus goes to a healthy diet to tackle these issues. Of course, this doesn’t mean you should rely on alimentation alone to deal with anxiety or stress. However, combining the right exercise routine with the proper superfoods menu gives you far better chances to live a stress-free life. So, let’s check out the superfoods list our experts put together and discover what aliments feed not only our bodies but also our brain.

Salmon

The first one, in our examples of superfoods, salmon, is considered one of the healthiest things to eat for quite some time now. In general, fish meat is a healthy food you should try to include in your diet as often as possible. However, salmon takes it to the next level. With a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, salmon has a significant role in improving cognitive functions. Furthermore, the DHA and EPA acids in salmon play a role in the regulation of dopamine and serotonin, two very important neurotransmitters that are linked with low levels of stress and anxiety. On top of that, salmon is among the superfoods with vitamin D, a vitamin that can trigger depression when the levels are low. Besides being super-healthy, salmon can also be cooked in numerous ways, so you have plenty of dishes to experiment with. All you need is the best small gas grill, and you’re ready to try any salmon recipe that comes to mind.

Yogurt

Next on our list of superfoods, you should eat yogurt. Yep, the plain old yogurt with its healthy bacteria, also referred to as probiotics, can play a huge role in keeping you stress and anxiety-free. The main bacteria linked with lower stress levels are Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus. This two help with inhibiting neurotoxins and free radicals that are usually linked with high-stress levels and recurring anxiety.

Chocolate

We couldn’t be talking about superfoods and their benefits without including chocolate on this list. You surely heard that consuming a certain amount of chocolate can re-create the same chemical mix in your brain that is usually linked with having sex. So, chocolate is a good food to battle stress and anxiety, especially dark chocolate. The flavonoids in the dark chocolate are antioxidants that have a great effect in reducing inflammation, improving cellular life, and inducing an overall better mood. Also, dark chocolate is high in magnesium, an element heavily linked to battling mood disorders.

Chamomile

Even though it’s not exactly what you can call a superfood, drinking chamomile tea is used in many cultures to reduce stress. So, we included chamomile in the brain superfoods category for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, and relaxing effects it brings. Besides the positive effects of chamomile itself, drinking a warm cup of tea and be a relaxing experience altogether, so you have a better chance to feel more relaxed after enjoying one.

Turmeric

A spice that has become quite popular in recent years, turmeric has many more benefits than just its great taste. It seems that curcumin, its active ingredient has excellent effects with inflammation. And since anxiety is strongly linked with chronic inflammation, turmeric can help reduce anxiety levels. Furthermore, since it’s a very versatile spice, you can easily include it in your diet.

Almonds

When talking about superfoods, nuts and seeds have their reserved place in this category. We’re checking out almonds for their physical health benefits due to the high concentration of Vitamin E. Vitamin E is linked with the level of magnesium in your body, and it also influences the serotonin levels your brain produces. So, with more Vitamin E in your body from almonds, you should have higher levels of serotonin and reduced stress or anxiety. If you’re not a big fan of almonds, drinking almond milk maintains most of their nutritive values and the same Vitamin E intake.

Of course, foods that help with anxiety and stress can go on with other fruits or aliments rich in magnesium or omega-3 fatty acids. And if you want to find out more about how do superfoods work, we invite you to explore the benefits of bananas, kale, spinach, or spinach. Also, we invite our readers to share their experiences with superfood they turn to when it comes to relaxing and tackling anxiety and stress. Use the comments section and tell your story. You never know how much you can help someone else.

