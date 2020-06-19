Stronger together in a post-COVID-19 world: PSB Academy and Australian universities renew long-term partnerships for five more years

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 June 2020 –

PSB Academy (PSBA), one of

Singapore’s leading private education institutions, have pledged to

renew partnerships with Australian universities The University of Newcastle,

Australia (UON) and La Trobe University (LTU), to continue to offer select undergraduate

and postgraduate programmes in Singapore for another five years.

From top left clockwise:

Professor Sally Chan, Pro

Vice-Chancellor (Singapore) and Chief Executive Officer, University of

Newcastle Singapore

Dr Charles Ong, Head of

School of Life and Physical Sciences, PSB Academy

Derrick Chang, CEO, PSB

Academy

Dr Mike Angove, Head,

Department of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, La Trobe University, Australia





A World’s Top 200 University strengthens its roots

in Singapore

Ranked 197 in the latest QS World University

Rankings 2021, UON has been partners with

PSB Academy since 2006. Together, they have educated over 6,000 graduates

in Singapore in the fields of Business, Commerce, Communication, Engineering,

Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety and Information Technology.

Professor Sally Chan, Pro

Vice-Chancellor (Singapore) and Chief Executive Officer, University of

Newcastle Singapore, cites UON

Singapore as the Asia Pacific hub of the University. The University’s strong

culture of inclusion and collaboration in its core planning, teaching, and

assessment initiatives with PSB, is its key to maintaining a strong and

sustainable internationalisation strategy in Singapore.

“Our shared values

with PSB Academy have allowed us to be steadfast and effective in developing

industry-ready graduates for Singapore and across the region for close to 15 years

now. Our students and graduates in Singapore are integral to our international

community of excellence. We continue to be confident in our partnership, even

as we face formidable challenges in the higher education industry in these

trying times,” says Professor Chan.

STEM education for the life sciences sector remains a bright spot

LTU has seen a

year-on-year student population growth of more than 30% in Singapore since it

started its first intake with PSBA in 2016. A Top 15 University in Australia

for Biological Sciences QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, it offers

undergraduate courses in biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences as well as chemistry

through this partnership, and has enrolled close to 1,000 students in less than

five years.

“PSB Academy and the University aim to strengthen our position as a

leading higher education provider of STEM education in Singapore, and are looking

at developing programmes in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Digital Health

and Nursing Science, to meet the demands of the fast-growing biotechnology and

healthcare industry in Asia Pacific.,” says Dr Charles Ong, Head of School of

Life and Physical Sciences at PSBA.

“Our survey with

current PSBA life sciences students show their thirst for more options in

postgraduate studies and a wider range of specialist skillsets in these fields.,” says Dr

Mike Angove, Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, La Trobe University, Australia. “Given the

accelerated support for the biomedical manufacturing sector and Singapore’s

remarkable potential in Asia’s race for a coronavirus vaccine, we are in a

privileged position to work with committed partners like PSBA to develop talent

that will advance the role of medical and pharmaceutical research.”

Alliances in education key to supporting a

post-COVID-19 roadmap for growth

“Our mutual resilience

and collective resolve to emerge stronger from this pandemic, has only deepened

our commitment to international partners like UON and LTU. Our schools and

universities face new tests of resilience, but education needs to continue to

be a bulwark for the global community’s journey to recovery. We will forge

forward, to innovate and expand our offerings, and to renew our focus on

delivering on strong graduate outcomes in the face of these difficult times,”

says Derrick Chang, CEO, PSB Academy.

To mark this

partnership milestone with UON and LTU, and also working together with other reputable

university partners from Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), PSBA will host an ANZ

Virtual University Fair to recruit students interested in

pursuing an Australian or New Zealander degree in Singapore. Other partners featured in the fair

are