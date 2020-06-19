The 8th “Xinhui Yamen Gudou Crab Festival” Grandly Opens to Indulge Summer Craze at “Crab Party at Planet Galaxy Beach”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 June 2020 – The 8th “Xinhui Yamen Gudou Crab Festival” will be held from 20 June to 20 August in Xinhui Gudou Hot Spring Town, which is familiar to many Hong Kong people. This year’s festival will kick off with the jolly and fun “Crab Party at Planet Galaxy Beach”.

Xinhui Yamen Fishing Port is one of the eight major fishing ports in Guangdong. The aquaculture in both saltwater and freshwater makes the local seafood exceptionally delicious. Crabs are in season from April to August every year, attracting gourmets from Hong Kong, Macau and the rest of the Pearl River Delta to Yamen. The “Xinhui Yamen Gudou Crab Festival” has become Xinhui City’s annual special festival that draws many tourists to the Xinhui Yamen Gudou Hot Spring Town.

Gudou crabs are noted for their delicious and smooth meat, so much so that crab congee, steamed crabs, a stew of white gourd and crabs and a stew of free-range chicken and crabs are the locals’ favourite dishes and are also very popular among foodies. In this year’s Crab Festival, a programme of exciting events will be arranged and they can be enjoyed at discounts. “Crab Party at Planet Galaxy Beach” will be held as the kick-off ceremony on June 20 at Gudou Planet Galaxy Beach, which is a tourist spot popular among many internet celebrities. You will be able to enjoy the crazy games and fantastic performances to your heart’s content.