India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment for crimes

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that China by erecting a barricade against India’s aggression in Ladakh region has provided us an opportunity to convince the international community that China-India clash in Ladakh was not the real issue but the Kashmir conflict is the root cause of all problems in the region.

“India has capitulated to China in Ladakh but the evil minded Indian rulers may carry out any misadventure against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in order to divert attention from Ladakh fiasco,” he said.

In an interview with Canada-based Omni TV through video link from here on Saturday, the AJK president said that the United States which is engaged in its domestic issues, has not come up with clear support to India on Ladakh issue.

He said that tension certainly prevails between China and the United States, but the two countries are big trade partners as well. Therefore, the United States would never sacrifice its economic interests just to appease India.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India which had arrogantly moved into Ladakh, after facing humiliating defeat and losing vast area, is now shamelessly claiming that the Chinese Army had not entered in any area under its occupation though the Indian media and some Modi government officials had been crying a few days back that the Chinese Army had captured 60 square kilometres area in Galwan valley.

After facing defeat on the military front, India on one hand talking about slashing its trade volume with China, while on the other, it has intensified brutalities against the defenseless people in occupied Kashmir in order to divert attention.

He warned that reduction to trade with China will be suicidal for India because in case of tension China may shift its 2.5 billion dollars’ investment from India to some other country.

Throwing light on the background of China-India tension, the AJK president said that China considers repeal of articles 370 and 35-A and reversal of the special status of Kashmir by India as a danger to its security and sovereignty.

“We are thankful to China for shattering India’s arrogant expansion policy that had indirectly helped the Kashmiri people and facilitating Pakistan to convene three informal UN Security Council sessions on Kashmir,” Khan said.

To a question, he said that India has always used the bilateral talks as a time buying ploy and has used it to stabilize its occupation of Kashmir. Now that the issue has been once again internationalized, we should stick to our stance of resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Resolutions.

About India’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the AJK president said that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri people were highly concerned over bringing the criminal in the rank of adjudicators. India must be brought to justice for its crimes against humanity, he said adding that India’s presence in the Security Council will eclipse the image and credibility of the world body.

