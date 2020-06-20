Wang Gungwu, Doyen of Chinese Overseas Studies, Named Winner of 2020 Tang Prize in Sinology

TAIPEI,

2020 – The 2020 Tang Prize in Sinology was awarded to renowned historian Wang

Gungwu “for his trailblazing and dissecting insights on the history of the

Chinese world order, Chinese overseas, and Chinese migratory experience. As the

leading scholar on Sino-Southeast Asian historical relations, he developed a

unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex

relation with its southern neighbors. His erudition and critical discernment

have significantly enriched the explanation of the Chinese people’s changing

place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or

in relation to the West.”

Born in

Surabaya in the Dutch East Indies (today’s Indonesia) in 1930 to Chinese

parents, Prof. Wang grew up and received education in British Malaya, and later

pursued advanced studies in London, where he got a PhD degree from SOAS, the

University of London in 1957. His subsequent academic appointments brought him

to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia and the United States. He was

president of the University of Hong Kong from 1986 to 1995, a visiting fellow

at Oxford’s All Souls College, a Rockefeller visiting fellow at the University

of London and recipient of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in

1991. Currently, he is university professor at the National University of

Singapore.



Spending much

of his life immersed in different cultures gives Prof. Wang diverse personae as

a scholar. He is an “insider” in the academic tradition of Chinese Confucianism

and British elite education, and an “outsider” in the interpretation of China’s

perception of the world. “What drew me to that subject (Chinese overseas) was

what China meant to the world outside, especially to those Chinese who had left

the country and settled abroad,” so remarked Prof. Wang in his memoir, Home Is Not Here. His original approach

to understanding China from the southern perspective is in part a natural

choice given his personal experience. This same experience provided him with

abundant inspiration in his formative years as he matured into an authoritative

voice in the analysis of China’s worldview.

The terms

“Chinese overseas” or “Chinese immigrants” refer to words such as hua qiao (Chinese expatriates) commonly

seen in Chinese-language newspapers. The word qiao is defined as people who lodge in places or countries other

than their ethnic origin. Qiao first

appeared in Wei Shu (The Book of Wei)

and Jin Shu (The Book of Jin),

written during the period of China’s Six Dynasties, and referred to sojourning

in a foreign land. However, when reality forced Chinese migrants to extend

their stay, their sojourn turned into long or even permanent residence, and

what changed was their sense of identity. Enlightened by his family and

educational background, Prof. Wang knows too well that the development of an

identification is more an emotional process than a rational decision. In

addition, because one’s identity implicates one’s psychological state, it can

undergo a transformation whenever one’s circumstances change. Therefore, there

is never a clear-cut answer when it comes to identity. Prof. Wang, taking

advantage of his western academic training, is able to look beyond dichotomous

concepts. Instead, he explores the concepts by tracing the history of qiao and eventually came up with the

idea known as “Chinese overseas.”

His many books, written with first-hand life experience and

erudition on Southeast Asian history as well as sophisticated analysis of the

role of the Chinese in the region past and present, are now classics in the

field. Among dozens of pioneering works he has published, there are A Short History of the Nanyang Chinese

(1959), The Structure of Power in North

China During the Five Dynasties (1963), The

Chinese Overseas: From Earthbound China to the Quest for Autonomy (2000),

and Renewal: The Chinese State and the

New Global History (2013).

Prof. Wang’s research is an integration of a variety of histories,

including the history of Chinese overseas, of China’s relation with the outside

world, of Southeast Asia, and of commerce and maritime history. Examining

shifting world orders with a sophisticated mind is what puts him in the

vanguard of Chinese overseas studies. Prof. Kuo-Tung Chen, research fellow of

the Institute of History and Philology, Academia Sinica, pointed out that Prof.

Wang’s academic achievements are characterized by his ability to “look at the

big picture, reference the present with the past, and put forward his original

views,” which has allowed him to develop a panoramic view of the history of

China and of the Chinese overseas. Together with Prof. Yu Ying-Shih, inaugural

Tang Prize laureate in Sinology and academician at Academia Sinica, Prof. Wang

is also widely recognized among the top living authorities on Chinese history.

Established by Taiwanese entrepreneur Dr. Samuel Yin, the biannual Tang

Prize consists of four categories, namely Sustainable Development,

Biopharmaceutical Science, Sinology and Rule of Law, with NT$40 million

(approx. US$1.33 million) in cash and a research grant of NT$10 million

(approx. US$0.33 million) allocated to each category. It aims to promote the

interaction and cooperation between cultural and technological research so as

to find a 21st century path to the sustainable development of the

world. For more information, please visit the prize’s official website at https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php

