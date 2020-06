No power supply to Sanghar City, adjacent areas

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has notified that due to maintenance work electric lines of 132 KV Sanghar grid station, 11 KV feeder SR-3, SR4 and Dil Shakh, there will be no power supply to Sanghar city and adjacent areas from June 22 to 26 for 7 hours daily from 8am to 3 pm.

Hesco administration has made a request to the consumer for cooperation and avoid unnecessary use of light.

