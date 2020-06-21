The Future of Online Game: 5 Trends for 2020

The gaming industry is continuously changing. These days, technology trends and video games come up every day and fade away very fast. For instance, how punters use their sugarhouse casino bonus code today, to choose from a variety of casino games, might change in the next few weeks. It is hard to determine what will be trending in the coming years. Here are some of the key trends to watch in the gaming industry:

VR and AR

VR and AR are emerging on reliable hardware in the gaming market. Games like Half-Life: Alyx could convince more gamers to try out VR. Researchers expect VR to rise into a market worth $215 billion by 2021. This trend will make it one of the fastest-growing industries. On the other hand, it is only a small number of the gaming audience interested in VR and AR. Research shows that it will take time for the VR to be popular in the gaming industry.

It is not popular because of the expensive nature of the VR equipment. This has prevented this kind of technology from growing. As time passes, the technology will develop, and the price of equipment will be affordable.

5G Mobile Gaming

5G is proving to be an essential component of the future of mobile gaming. Currently, China is the biggest beneficiary of 5G. 5G promises ten times more speed than 4G. If 4G could handle 400Mbps, 5G can support 4GBps. With 5G, there will be no lagging in video games. When 5G becomes a reality for everyone, issues like buffering will be a problem of the past.

5G is currently limited to mobile gaming. If you want a pleasant experience with 5G, then find a decent mobile device.

Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming promises to bring a significant change in the gaming industry. Google and other major gaming brands are looking for new ways to deliver gaming through cloud solutions. Google already launched their stadia project. In the future, gamers could have several gaming platforms that are stable and affordable in terms of subscriptions.

However, with the impending launch of PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett in late 2020, it isn’t easy to know whether gamers will be lured away from traditional console gaming by cloud options like Stadia.

Immersive Online Casino Games

There are so many innovations that are changing how people interact with online casino games. Developers are tapping into technology to make online gambling more immersive. VR slots, 3D games, and live dealers can transform regular games to action-packed social experiences. With VR headsets, the world around you stops for a moment, and you become engrossed in an environment that mimics a real-life casino.

Live dealers let you play blackjack, poker, or roulette against real human players. All you need is a working computer or a mobile phone with a web camera. As the gaming industry changes, the casino industry will continue to find ways to attract players.

Cross-Platform Gaming

Here, games that can be played on a wide variety of devices are created. It will expand the number of potential audiences. In the future, gamers may put a little focus on the devices that they own and concentrate more on which games they play and with whom. Players who like playing with friends won’t need to be on the same gaming platform, whether PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. Gamers can now connect via the internet rather than through their gaming devices. Xbox players can compete with their PS4 counterparts. On the other hand, ios and Android device owners can play the same game.

