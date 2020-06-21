The Lancet Neurology publishes positive results of AFFiRiS’ Phase 1 trial with PD01A in Parkinson’s disease patients

Repeated immunisation with PD01A is safe and well-tolerated over

an extended time period

Active immunisation with PD01A resulted in a substantial aSyn-specific

antibody response and memory effect

This antibody response was associated with a substantial reduction

in CSF oligomeric aSyn protein

Results represent long-term data from a first-in-human study

series using specific active immunotherapy (SAIT) AFFITOPE® PD01A

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – EQS Newswire – June 22, 2020 – AFFiRiS AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company

developing novel disease-modifying specific active immunotherapies (SAITs),

today announced that detailed results of the phase 1 clinical program with its lead

candidate PD01 in early Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients were published in the

peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Neurology (https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(20)30136-8). The results of the long-term phase 1 trial series

demonstrated that repeated immunisation with PD01A is safe and well-tolerated over

an extended period of time. The data showed that active immunisation with PD01A

leads to a positive antibody response specific for alpha-synuclein

(aSyn), a protein that is believed to contribute to the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s

disease. Active immunisation also resulted in a substantial reduction (mean of

51%) in the levels of aSyn oligomers in the CSF of patients who received the

high dose therapy, which is interpreted as a sign of in vivo target

engagement.

Extensive

evidences support the role of soluble aSyn oligomers as a causative factor in

the development of Parkinson’s disease and reducing the levels of aSyn

oligomers could potentially have disease-modifying benefit in PD patients.

In the trial,

the patients were randomised to receive four immunisations with two different doses

of AFFiRiS’ drug candidate and were followed for at least 3.5 years to assess

the safety of the PD01A immunotherapeutic. In particular, this was the first

study to assess the feasibility and safety of a specific active immunotherapy

against aSyn.

The results

of this phase 1 study demonstrated that immunisation with PD01A is safe when

repeatedly administered and was well-tolerated over an extended time period. With

the exception of expected local injection site reactions, most AEs were

considered unrelated to study treatment. No patient discontinued due to

treatment emergent adverse events. Immunisation resulted in a significant

increase in IgG antibody against the immunizing AFFITOPE® PD01 peptide already

after three priming injections with a maximum titre being achieved at Week 12. This

led to a specific humoral immune response against the aSyn target epitope.

Moreover, the priming immunisations resulted in a substantial memory effect for

the aSyn target epitope as evidenced by the reactivation and augmentation of

the antibody response following booster immunizations. This resulted in the

persistence of the immune response until study end.

Although the study was not designed and not powered to evaluate clinical

efficacy, clinical

signals of efficacy were observed. In particular, MDS-UPDRS motor scores were

generally stable across the study series, in contrast to published data which

reports a worsening in MDS-UPDRS scores in a similar patient population.

“The PD01A safety profile and the substantial

sustained aSyn antibody response targeting both the toxic oligomeric and

fibrillar form of aSyn, which are believed to contribute to the pathology of PD,

may offer a promising

strategy for long-term management of PD, addressing an urgent medical need,”

said Dieter Volc MD, principal

investigator of the study series and Head of the Parkinson Center at the Privatklinik

Confraternitaet, Vienna.

“The encouraging results, including signals for

clinical efficacy, warrant the further development of our drug for the

treatment of PD in a phase 2 clinical trial,” commented Noel

Barrett, Ph.D., AFFiRiS’s Chief Executive Officer. “Potentially, specific active immunization

approaches such as with PD01A might overcome the limitations of passive antibody

infusion approaches for PD, caused by their short in vivo half-lives, and circumvent frequent and high treatment

costs by stimulating a self-produced, long-lasting immune reaction.”

The data

published in Lancet Neurology is the first report of an active anti-aSyn

immunotherapy associated with reduction of CSF aSyn oligomers in PD patients

and points to the possible development of this protein as a potential biomarker

for disease progression.

The phase 1

trial was

supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. A phase 2 trial in early-stage Parkinson’s

disease patients is in preparation and expected to start in the second half of

2020, depending on the emerging COVID-19 situation.

About

the Phase 1 clinical trial study:

The study was a

patient-blinded, single-centre, randomised, first-in-human study followed by

three consecutive extensions. 24 Parkinson’s disease patients were randomised

to receive four immunisations with either 15μg or 75μg PD01A and were followed

for at least 3.5 years. For the first booster injection, patients were

re-randomised to receive PD01A doses of 15μg or 75μg. All patients received a

second booster injection of 75μg. The primary objective was to assess the

safety of the PD01A immunotherapeutic. These studies were registered at EudraCT

(2011-002650-31, 2013-001774-20, 2014-002489-54 and 2015-004854-16).

About

AFFITOPE® PD01:

AFFITOPE® PD01 is AFFiRiS’

novel immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of early-stage Parkinson’s

disease patients. PD01 is a synthetically produced alpha-synuclein

(aSyn)-mimicking peptide-based specific active immunotherapy (SAIT), identified

by the AFFiRiS’ AFFITOME® technology, that targets the protein aSyn. This

protein has been identified as playing a key role in the onset and progression

of Parkinson’s disease.

About Parkinson’s

disease:

Parkinson´s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative

disorder after Alzheimer’s disease and the most common neurodegenerative

movement disease. It

affects approximately 1% of the population above the age of 60, about 7-10

million people worldwide. PD is a chronic progressive disorder, defined by

a combination of motoric and non-motoric syndromes. The hallmark of the disease

is a substantial loss of dopaminergic neurons in the brain accompanied by

accumulations of filamentous protein inclusions predominantly composed of alpha

Synuclein (aSyn). Evidence suggests that the misfolding of the aSyn protein

causes inflammation, synaptic dysfunction and finally neuronal cell death.

Current therapies target symptoms but fail to modify the underlying neurodegeneration.

In addition, these therapies result in varying degrees of side effects, and

their beneficial effects diminish over time.

About AFFiRiS AG:

AFFiRiS is a

clinical-stage biotechnology company located in Vienna, Austria, with a vision of using the immune system to identify and target human

proteins central to the development and progression of neurodegenerative

diseases, based on its proprietary patented AFFITOME® technology. The Company’s

ultimate goal is to improve the lives of patients suffering from these diseases

by providing disease-modifying specific active immunotherapies (SAIT). With its

lead candidate AFFITOPE® PD01, AFFiRiS is the leader in active immunotherapies

for Parkinson’s disease. AFFiRiS’ programs against multiple system atrophy,

dementia with Lewy bodies, and chorea Huntington are in pre-clinical

development.

For further

information, please visit www.affiris.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SAIT:

https://affiris.com/approach/#overview-of-sait





About neurodegenerative diseases:

https://affiris.com/neurodegenerative-diseases