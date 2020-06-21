Three NGOs in Bangladesh, Colombia and Lebanon Jointly Awarded 2020 Tang Prize in Rule of Law

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 June 2020 – Three NGOs were named joint

winners of the 2020 Tang Prize in Rule of Law, “for their efforts in furthering

the rule of law and its institutions through education and advocacy. Utilizing

innovative strategic litigation, informed by rigorous scholarship, these

organizations have shown exemplary perseverance in promoting greater

individual, social and environmental justice, in milieus where the foundations

of the rule of law are under severe challenge.” For the first time since its

establishment in 2012, the Tang Prize was awarded to organizations. It is a

decision the significance of which cannot be underestimated.

The three new Tang Prize laureates are:

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (hereafter “BELA”) from

Bangladesh, Dejusticia: The Center for Law, Justice and Society (hereafter

“Dejusticia”) from Colombia, and The Legal Agenda from Lebanon. They share

four key features. First of all, they are under the conditions where the

foundations of the rule of law are under great challenges; secondly, they are

committed to promoting, to improving and to furthering the rule of law and its

institutions; thirdly, they utilize strategic litigations that are based on

solid academic research, pushing for governmental actions to serve the law’s

purpose to protect; finally, they are all dedicated to advancing the general

public’s understanding of the rule of law through education and advocacy,

pushing forward the idea that everyone can contribute to the realization of the

rule of law.

Established in 1992, BELA works under adverse

conditions where poor environmental quality and governmental corruptions

continue to ravage the country. While the general public reflects a distrust of

legal authorities, BELA promotes the rule of law and environmental justice through

public interest litigations, legislative advocacy, research and publication, as

well as capacity-building for actors both in the public sector and civil

society. Their innovative approaches to the Bangladesh Constitution has enabled

them to interlink environmental pollutions with the threats to people’s

well-being. By successfully persuaded the domestic courts to recognize its

legal standings on behalf of the people afflicted by environmental degradation,

BELA established the path for public interest litigations in Bangladesh. Its

initiative has a far-reaching effect of setting a goal for other social

activists in Bangladesh to strive for.



Ever since the first public interest

litigation in 1994, BELA has conducted more than 250 public interest lawsuits

and advocated for legislative reform for environmental justice. Issues drawn

within its ambit ranged as widely as river pollution, industrial pollution,

vehicular pollution, illegal construction, labor welfare, illegal mining,

reduction of plastic use, wetland protection and prevention of pollution from

shipbreaking.

In 2017, BELA filed a petition with evidence

and argued that pollution and encroachment of the canals are the main causes of

the growing water logging problem in the capital Dhaka. As a consequence, the

Supreme Court of Bangladesh ordered the government to submit a plan for the

recovery and restoration of Dhaka’s 50 canals. Furthermore, the Court issued a

rule stipulating that the respondent authorities should explain their inaction to

protect the canals. It has since become a classic case in Bangladesh legal

history.

Founded in 2005, Dejusticia is a

Colombian-based research and advocacy organization with most members being

leading legal scholars and practitioners on human rights, constitutional law

and transitional justice. Though situated in a country haunted by a tumultuous

past and plagued by various contemporary struggles, Dejusticia firmly believes

that academic research can substantively contribute to social justice and lead

to social reform. Through campaigning, publishing and litigating persistently,

they have devoted great effort to safeguard human rights, notably filing and

winning landmark cases concerning sensitive issues such as anti-discrimination

(race and gender), the rights of indigenous people and refugees, as well as

environmental degradation.

Dejusticia had famously supported a group of

25 young plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the Colombian government, in which

the Organization argued that the ongoing deforestation in the Amazon has

violated the youths’ constitutional rights. In 2018, Colombian Supreme Court

recognized the Amazon as an entity subject of rights, and subsequently ruled

that the government bears the obligation to protect, conserve and restore the

Amazon. Therefore, the government should take urgent action to stem the forest

degradation caused by illegal logging. Failing to do so is tantamount to an

infringement of the Amazon’s rights and the right to a healthy environment of

both present and future generations in Colombia. Through litigations,

Dejusticia laid bare the impacts of deforestation in Colombia has on climate

change, as well as its close connection to people’s entitled rights to life and

health. The winning verdict ultimately set the legal precedent in Latin

America.

Since its establishment in 2009, The Legal

Agenda has managed to operate against the backdrop of an influx of refugees,

corruption and the public’s pervasive distrust of the judicial organs. The

Organization has successfully strengthened judicial independence and the rule

of law in Lebanon through a multidisciplinary approach that is built on

researching and monitoring the judiciary; helping in forming a club for judges

to consolidate their independence from political interference; preparing a

draft law for the independence of the judiciary and building support for it;

promoting social debates and public support for judicial independence. The

Legal Agenda intends to transform the general public’s opinion from being

skeptical of the justice system to being willing to pursue legal avenues to

defend the rights of their own and others’. In doing so, The Legal Agenda

focuses on helping the people become more receptive to the process of

capacity-building on legal knowledge, a process which can sharpen the public

awareness of using legal means to change the Arab societies and to improve the

people’s living standards.

In addition, The Legal Agenda spoke up for

marginalized groups and achieved major legal precedents in order to advance the

legal protection for migrant workers, refugees, the LGBT community, and the

families of the victims of forced disappearance. To broaden the public’s

knowledge of the rule of law and strengthen their legal defense, The Legal

Agenda also developed model defenses as guidelines when it comes to vulnerable

groups’ vindication. Its pioneering approach has expanded beyond Lebanon to

other Arab countries, notably in Tunisia where it has set up an office.

