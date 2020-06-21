Top 10 Most Popular Online Games 2020

Online gamers are responsible for deciding which game is popular or not. The topmost played games, like those on the Best nj poker sites, which offers a variety of the best sites to choose from, are those that remain top on the list. Below is a list of the top 10 most popular online games in 2020:

The Splatoon 2

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 13: A visitor plays the “Splatoon 2” video game on a Nintendo Switch games console during the new console’s unveiling by Nintendo Co on January 13, 2017 in Paris, France. This next-generation game console, billed as a combination of a home device experience and a portable entertainment system, will be available for $ 299.99 in the US from March. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

The Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter where players control anthropomorphic squid known as inklings and later octolings. Inklings and Octolings can transform between social form, during which they can fire ink with their weapons, and squid form or octopus form in the case of octolings. This will allow them to swim through ink of their color to move quickly and refill ink.

Splatoon 2 was developed by Nintendo and launched in 2015. It has 5 million players.

The Division 2

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 27: Gamers play the video game ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’ developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft during the ‘Paris Games Week’ on October 27, 2018 in Paris, France. ‘Paris Games Week’ is an international trade fair for video games and runs from October 26 to 31, 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

The game is played from a third-person outlook. It takes place in Washington DC, where civil war breaks between survivors and criminal gangs of bandits. The game requires the players to complete objectives by cooperating. The game also features raids that can be achieved by eight players.

The Division 2 was developed by Massive Entertainment and launched in 2019.

Dota 2

LEIPZIG, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: Visitors watch a game of an e-sport tournament `Dota 2` during the digital festival DreamHack Leipzig on January 25, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. DreamHack combines a variety of digital entertainment, including e-sport tournaments, LAN parties, Pokemon competitions and virtual reality presentations, as well as a cosplay contest. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

The Valve company has been spending millions of dollars on developing the game’s multiplayer mode. This investment has seen the game being rewarded for excellent production quality, rewarding gameplay, and faithfulness to its predecessors.

The game has e-sports scenes with world players playing a variety of tournaments and leagues. It was developed by Valve Corporation, and currently, it has 5 million players. It was launched in 2015.

Minecraft

A visitor plays the Minecraft computer came, produced by Mojang AB, on a Microsoft Corp. Xbox One games console during the EGX gaming conference at Earls Court in London, U.K., on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. Sony Corp. will begin selling its PlayStation TV set-top box in the U.S. and Europe next month with almost 700 games available, including select Angry Birds, Borderlands, Lego and FIFA soccer titles. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Minecraft has several modes that users have to survive and have total authority over animal buildings, people, and food. The modes are Survival mode, Adventure mode, Creative mode, and Spectator mode.

The game was developed by Mojang and launched in 2011. It has 91 million players.

HearthStone

HearthStone is a game whereby cards are collected from different houses and different powers. The cards are supposed to lower the opponent’s health and life to win the game.

The game was developed by Blizzard Entertainment and launched in 2012. It has 29 million players.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

KATOWICE, POLAND – MARCH 01: View on the stage during Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Final game between G2 Esports and Natus Vincere during ESL Intel Extreme Masters 2020 at Spodek Arena on March 01, 2020 in Katowice, Poland. (Photo by Norbert Barczyk/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

It is a multiplayer shooter game. Since it is a game of terrorists and counter-terrorist attacks, players are supposed to diffuse and plant bombs, accomplish missions, secure locations, kill terrorists, and guard hostages shown on the map. More cash and rewards are given to those who kill enemies and accomplish goals.

The game was developed by Valve Corporation and launched in 2014. It has 32 million players.

League of Legends (LOL)

SHANGHAI, CHINA – MAY 31: (EDITORS NOTE: This is a screenshot from League of Legends) In this screengrab taken from the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup Grand Final, Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang of FunPlus Phoenix and Zhuo “knight” Ding of Top Esports compete at the LPL Arena on May 31, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

LOL is a multiplayer action game with RPG. The players have all control to select their champions. The game has spectacular modes and remarkable graphics with much excitement on each level.

It was developed by Riot Games and launched in 2009. It has got 27 Million players.

Apex Legends

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: In this photo illustration, Apex Legends wins the multiplayer award during the BAFTA Games Awards 2020 online stream on April 02, 2020 in London, England. BAFTA took the decision to cancel its annual live Games Awards event back in March, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The pre-recorded show will go out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. (Photo Illustration by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This game has six -players’ teams with three players in a squad left on the island to salvage resources and weapons to fight against other factions. The group left with more team players is to be won.

The game was developed by Respawn Entertainment and launched in 2019. It has 50 Million players.

Fortnite Battle Royale

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 19: In this photo illustration a gamer plays the video game ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ developed by Epic Games on a Sony PlayStation game console PS4 Pro on December 19, 2018 in Paris, France. The video game Fortnite Battle Royale was the star of the year 2018, more than 200 million players worldwide are registered online at this game phenomenon. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

This game [Fortnite] is leading in numbers and dramatic effects, but it is not very popular because it is into the boys’ zone. PUGB has taken on both genders. The positive side is that it has more features, equipment, and game-stages with a more significant number of players.

It was developed by Epic Games and launched in 2017. It has 39 Million players.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Video screens display a demonstration of PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) online video game during a media preview day at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The show runs through to Sept. 23. Photographer: James Whitlow Delano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PUBG is the most popular online game of 2020. The game is based on Armor and H1Z1. It can be played by 99 players at a time. One of the reasons it is so popular is its graphics and real situation. A map and a mission are assigned with more enemies hiding in the bushes. If the players survive the situation and kill the hidden enemies, they win the game. The game was developed by PUGB Corporation and launched in 2018. It has more than 50 million players.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION