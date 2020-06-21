Treatment of kidney patients has been arranged in isolation wards

HYDERABAD: Medical Superintendent of LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo has said where all possible arrangements have been taken for coronavirus patients at isolation wards, the arrangements for treatment of kidney of corona patients have also been made in isolation wards of hospital where machines have been installed operation of kidneys.

He said every care is being taken to corona patients with no slackness and that if any patient of corona passes away his dead body is handed to his family with care according to directives of administration.

He was talking with delegation of civil society who called on him. On this occasion AMS Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho, director ICU Dr. Kashif Ali Memon, AMS Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Hussain Babar, focal person of coronavirus Dr. Mujeeb Rehman Kalwar and others were also present.

MS further said portions of the Bi-dependency unit and ICU have been kept reserved for corona patients which consist of 40 bedded ward while at Jamshoro 122 beds for corona patients at unit 1 and 2 of Bi dependency ward 1 and 2 and in an isolation ward. But now with an increase of corona patients, 32 more beds have been added. He said ultrasound, portable x-ray, ECG, Echo, and pathology test facilities have also been made. He also told that a joint committee of senior officers and doctors of LUH has been formed which holds frequent meetings and acts of suggestions of officers and doctors to bring the situation of treatment better.

