Amid Turmoil, 2020 Tang Prize Laureates Strive for An Orderly New World

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 June 2020 – The theme of the 2020 Tang Prize, “for a world of virtue,” is

intended to extol the pursuit of the ultimate goodness taken up by its latest

laureates who demonstrated to us the best one can achieve in the fields of

environmental sustainability, medical science, history and philosophy, and law

and justice. What shine brightly through the current turmoil are their

remarkable achievements, reminding us that only through mutual help and

collaboration can we build a new relationship between human, nature, and

technology, and eventually find a path to the restoration of world order.

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of

the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace and one of the most influential

primatologists today, was awarded the 2020 Tang Prize in Sustainable

Development, “for her ground-breaking discovery in primatology that redefines

human-animal relationship and for her lifelong unparalleled dedication to the

conservation of Earth environment.” Her work laid a strong foundation for the

world’s march towards a sustainable future.

The prize in Biopharmacuetical Science went

to Charles Dinarello (USA), Marc Feldmann (UK/Australia) and Tadamitsu

Kishimoto (Japan) “for the development of cytokine-targeting biological

therapies for treatment of inflammatory diseases.” Their research, lasting

for nearly half a century, has not only made great contributions to basic

science but also showed the potential to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Renowned historian Wang Gungwu won the prize in Sinology, “for his

trailblazing and dissecting insights on the history of the Chinese world order,

Chinese overseas, and Chinese migratory experience. As the leading scholar on

Sino-Southeast Asian historical relations, he developed a unique approach to

understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relation with its

southern neighbors. His erudition and critical discernment have significantly

enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally

developed from an internalist perspective or in relation to the West.”

Three NGOs, Bangladesh

Environmental Lawyers Association from Bangladesh, Dejusticia: The Center for

Law, Justice and Society from Colombia, and The Legal Agenda from Lebanon, were

named joint winners of the prize in Rule of Law, “for their efforts in

furthering the rule of law and its institutions through education and advocacy.

Utilizing innovative strategic litigation, informed by rigorous scholarship,

these organizations have shown exemplary perseverance in promoting greater

individual, social and environmental justice, in milieus where the foundations

of the rule of law are under severe challenge.”

Established

by Taiwanese entrepreneur Dr. Samuel Yin, the biannual Tang Prize consists of

four categories, namely Sustainable Development, Biopharmaceutical Science,

Sinology and Rule of Law, with NT$ 40 million (approx. US$1.33 million) in cash

prize and a research grant of NT$ 10 million (approx. US$ 0.33 million)

allocated to each category. Through promoting the interaction and cooperation

between culture and technology, it aims to find a 21st century path

to the sustainable development of the world. For more information, please visit

the prize’s official website at https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php

About Tang Prize

Dr. Samuel Yin, chairman of Ruentex Group,

founded the Tang Prize in December of 2012 as an extension of the supreme value

his family placed on education. Harkening back to the golden age of the Tang

Dynasty in Chinese history, the Tang Prize seeks to be an inspiring force for

people working in all corners of the world. For more information on the Tang

Prize and its laureates, please visit www.tang-prize.org