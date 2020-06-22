Amid Turmoil, 2020 Tang Prize Laureates Strive for An Orderly New World
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 June 2020 – The theme of the 2020 Tang Prize, “for a world of virtue,” is
intended to extol the pursuit of the ultimate goodness taken up by its latest
laureates who demonstrated to us the best one can achieve in the fields of
environmental sustainability, medical science, history and philosophy, and law
and justice. What shine brightly through the current turmoil are their
remarkable achievements, reminding us that only through mutual help and
collaboration can we build a new relationship between human, nature, and
technology, and eventually find a path to the restoration of world order.
Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of
the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace and one of the most influential
primatologists today, was awarded the 2020 Tang Prize in Sustainable
Development, “for her ground-breaking discovery in primatology that redefines
human-animal relationship and for her lifelong unparalleled dedication to the
conservation of Earth environment.” Her work laid a strong foundation for the
world’s march towards a sustainable future.
The prize in Biopharmacuetical Science went
to Charles Dinarello (USA), Marc Feldmann (UK/Australia) and Tadamitsu
Kishimoto (Japan) “for the development of cytokine-targeting biological
therapies for treatment of inflammatory diseases.” Their research, lasting
for nearly half a century, has not only made great contributions to basic
science but also showed the potential to help patients suffering from Covid-19.
Renowned historian Wang Gungwu won the prize in Sinology, “for his
trailblazing and dissecting insights on the history of the Chinese world order,
Chinese overseas, and Chinese migratory experience. As the leading scholar on
Sino-Southeast Asian historical relations, he developed a unique approach to
understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relation with its
southern neighbors. His erudition and critical discernment have significantly
enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally
developed from an internalist perspective or in relation to the West.”
Three NGOs, Bangladesh
Environmental Lawyers Association from Bangladesh, Dejusticia: The Center for
Law, Justice and Society from Colombia, and The Legal Agenda from Lebanon, were
named joint winners of the prize in Rule of Law, “for their efforts in
furthering the rule of law and its institutions through education and advocacy.
Utilizing innovative strategic litigation, informed by rigorous scholarship,
these organizations have shown exemplary perseverance in promoting greater
individual, social and environmental justice, in milieus where the foundations
of the rule of law are under severe challenge.”
Established
by Taiwanese entrepreneur Dr. Samuel Yin, the biannual Tang Prize consists of
four categories, namely Sustainable Development, Biopharmaceutical Science,
Sinology and Rule of Law, with NT$ 40 million (approx. US$1.33 million) in cash
prize and a research grant of NT$ 10 million (approx. US$ 0.33 million)
allocated to each category. Through promoting the interaction and cooperation
between culture and technology, it aims to find a 21st century path
to the sustainable development of the world. For more information, please visit
the prize’s official website at https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php
About Tang Prize
Dr. Samuel Yin, chairman of Ruentex Group,
founded the Tang Prize in December of 2012 as an extension of the supreme value
his family placed on education. Harkening back to the golden age of the Tang
Dynasty in Chinese history, the Tang Prize seeks to be an inspiring force for
people working in all corners of the world. For more information on the Tang
Prize and its laureates, please visit www.tang-prize.org