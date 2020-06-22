Sri Lanka’s 35 women cricketers to undergo medical and physical tests this week

Members of the Sri Lankan women’s cricket team will undergo their medical tests this week, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in the SLC, 35 players will have their medical tests and screening within this week.

“All are not SLC contracted players but few of them are also shortlisted from the pool of women cricketers because they can easily replace players, if any or few players are found unfit”, one of the sources said exclusively.

“It is not the tests for the COVID-19 but all medical and physical tests, blood samples etc. will be taken. Four doctors will be present at the sports medicine centre where these tests are performed. The support staff of the players will present to facilitate the smooth procedure”.

The regular training for these players will begin from June 29 at the SLC’s High Performance Centre (HPC), Colombo”, the source further added.

The ICC’s sports medicine expert Dr. Daminda Attanayake will be with the men’s team in Kandy but will be present during these women players training one week later.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION