Ingenico takes Russian eCommerce by storm reaching over a billion USD transactions in the first 18 months

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

– Media

OutReach – 23 June 2020 – Ingenico

Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today

reveals that within 18 months of going live, its Russian

Payments Solution has outperformed all expectations with impressive payment

volumes and customer adoption. It is now one of the fastest growing payments

offerings from Ingenico ePayments, providing unique local acquiring and payment

capabilities for international businesses selling online to Russian consumers

in digital goods, retail, travel and more.

The success of the solution is credited to Ingenico’s

deep understanding of the Russian financial system and partnerships it has

built within the Russian banking ecosystem. Through these partnerships Ingenico

developed a unique solution with local access to the Russian financial system

and payment landscape providing local acquiring, local payment methods and

multi-currency processing capabilities.

Ingenico is managing massive volumes through

its new solution – a billion in USD flow in its first 18 months – and is seeing

impressively high payment approval rates. By working with leading acquiring

banks such as Sberbank and Alfa Bank, Ingenico has seen impressive approval

rate increases of up to 20% for customers. A high approval rate is crucial for

online businesses as it leads to more online sales, lower shopping cart

abandonment and returning customers.

The Russian Payments Solution offers Mir (Russia’s

domestic card scheme) and Russian e-wallets Qiwi and Yandex.Money. It supports

domestic payments in multiple currencies in addition to the Rouble, including

EUR and USD reducing the risk for Russian issuers. It is fully compliant with

MirAccept, Russia’s equivalent of the 3D Secure authentication mechanism.

Ingenico is also regularly adding new capabilities including a BSP feature for

airlines with local acquiring, single report and single remittance.

The solution’s capabilities and outstanding

performance have allowed Ingenico to successfully process 100 million payments

from Russian consumers buying products overseas. Its success was further driven

by an extraordinary performance during China’s Singles Day 2019, reporting

record breaking transaction volumes and payment authorization rates. Already, the company has onboarded 10% of its overall merchant

customer base, helping companies like Air China, All Nippon Airways, inCruises, Joom and SHEIN accept payments from Russia with

ease.

Ingenico launched the Russian solution in

2018 as part of a strategic approach to help businesses target high growth

markets including Brazil, Russia, India and China. Apart from growing fast,

these countries have significant barriers to entry. Their unique domestic

ecommerce ecosystems demand specific solutions tailored to local preferences.

Ingenico is delivering solutions for these markets expeditiously as it sees

massive opportunity.

Daria Nikolaeva, PR Manager for Europe at

Joom, the fastest-growing shopping application in Europe, who were recently

onboarded onto Ingenico’s solution, said: “Russia

has historically been a tough ecommerce market to crack. With Ingenico’s unique

and tailored solution we’re operating in this fast-growing market with ease.”





Mike

Goodenough, General Manager, EMEA at Ingenico ePayments, said: “The first 18 months have been

exceptional for our Russian Payments Solution as it is unlike any other

available on the market. It’s a remarkable example of how we connect sellers

and buyers. While Russian ecommerce is rapidly growing, we can support you to grow

and scale further.”





