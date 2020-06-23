Spackman Entertainment Group’s Upcoming Zombie Thriller, #ALIVE, Starring Yoo Ah-in of Spackman Media Group and Park Shin-hye, Dominates Korea’s Advance Ticket Reservations with A Market Share Of 57.7% Prior To Scheduled Opening Day On 24 June 2020
- Produced by the Group’s
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, #ALIVE achieved #1 in
advance ticket bookings with a dominant market share of 57.7% two days ahead of
its release on 24 June 2020
- In comparison, the
Group’s most recent film, CRAZY ROMANCE, which resulted in commercial
success, attained a market share of 12.3% two days prior to its opening day
- Distributed by Lotte
Entertainment, #ALIVE headlines Spackman Media Group’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018) & BURNING (2018) and Park
Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018) and THE DOCTORS
(2016)
- #ALIVE, a zombie thriller film directed
by Jo II Hyung, is based on an original scenario by Hollywood
writer Matt Taylor
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 23 June 2020 – Spackman Entertainment Group
Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and
together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading
entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that #ALIVE, produced
by the Company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip
Cinema“), ranked #1 in advance ticket reservations as of 22 June 2020,
prior to its scheduled opening day on 24 June 2020. The film is Zip Cinema’s
latest project following CRAZY ROMANCE, which was a commercially
successful film for the Group.
According to the latest
statistics from the Korean Film Council, the market share of advance booking of
tickets for #ALIVE stood at a commanding 57.7% as of 23 June 2020 12am
Korea time[1]. As
compared to #ALIVE, CRAZY ROMANCE recorded a market share of
12.3% two days prior to its opening day.
Headlined by top leading actor
Yoo Ah-in of UAA & Co Inc. (“UAA“), a subsidiary of the Group’s
associated company Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“),
and popular actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE is based on an original
scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American documentary
series, SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET. Yoo Ah-in of UAA was previously
the only Asian actor who was awarded one of “THE BEST ACTORS OF 2018” by The
New York Times.
The film relates the story of
isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets out of control as a
consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection. UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the
role of Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected
from the rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018),
THE DOCTORS (2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes on the role of
Yoo Bin, another survivor who relies on her own survival skills throughout the
extremely challenging situation in the city.
The film is distributed by Lotte
Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung, who was from the American Film
Institute.
For more information on #ALIVE
and its official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/%23alive.
[1]
Korean Film Council, http://www.kobis.or.kr/kobis/business/stat/boxs/findRealTicketList.do
