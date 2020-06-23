Spackman Entertainment Group’s Upcoming Zombie Thriller, #ALIVE, Starring Yoo Ah-in of Spackman Media Group and Park Shin-hye, Dominates Korea’s Advance Ticket Reservations with A Market Share Of 57.7% Prior To Scheduled Opening Day On 24 June 2020

Produced by the Group’s

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 23 June 2020 – Spackman Entertainment Group

Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and

together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading

entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that #ALIVE, produced

by the Company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip

Cinema“), ranked #1 in advance ticket reservations as of 22 June 2020,

prior to its scheduled opening day on 24 June 2020. The film is Zip Cinema’s

latest project following CRAZY ROMANCE, which was a commercially

successful film for the Group.

According to the latest

statistics from the Korean Film Council, the market share of advance booking of

tickets for #ALIVE stood at a commanding 57.7% as of 23 June 2020 12am

Korea time[1]. As

compared to #ALIVE, CRAZY ROMANCE recorded a market share of

12.3% two days prior to its opening day.

Headlined by top leading actor

Yoo Ah-in of UAA & Co Inc. (“UAA“), a subsidiary of the Group’s

associated company Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“),

and popular actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE is based on an original

scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American documentary

series, SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET. Yoo Ah-in of UAA was previously

the only Asian actor who was awarded one of “THE BEST ACTORS OF 2018” by The

New York Times.

The film relates the story of

isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets out of control as a

consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection. UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the

role of Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected

from the rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018),

THE DOCTORS (2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes on the role of

Yoo Bin, another survivor who relies on her own survival skills throughout the

extremely challenging situation in the city.

The film is distributed by Lotte

Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung, who was from the American Film

Institute.

For more information on #ALIVE

and its official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/%23alive.



About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group

Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its

subsidiaries, (the “Group“), one of

Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, is primarily engaged in the

independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical

motion pictures in Korea. In order to diversify our revenue streams, we have

expanded our business portfolio to include the production of Korean television

dramas. In addition to our content business, we also make investments into

entertainment companies and film funds that can financially and strategically

complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

SEGL’s Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most

recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some

of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively

producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading

track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures

include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT

(2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp

Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an

investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films

(58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE

OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the

biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS fame, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the

post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In

2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus

Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus

Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

Our films are theatrically

distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for

subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including

cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We

release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in

Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

We also operate a café-lounge

called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional

photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd..

The Company holds an effective

shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest

entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under

management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment

industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned

agencies such as MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., UAA & Co Inc., Fiftyone K

Inc., SBD Entertainment Inc., and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these

full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the

professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in

the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and

branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as

a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of

entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety

shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for

SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can

collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The

Group owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama

equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has

worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting

equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including the upcoming Korean film GIRL COPS (2018) featuring Wi Ha-jun of SMGL and THE GREATEST DIVORCE (2018) starring Bae

Doona of SMGL. In 2018, Frame

Pictures has also won contracts to supply equipment to FOUR MEN (2019), ASADAL

CHRONICLES (2019), THE CROWNED CLOWN (2019), THE BEAUTY INSIDE (2018), HUNDRED MILLION STARS FROM THE SKY (2018), LOVELY HORRIBLY (2018), THE

GUEST (2018), historical Korean movie MALMOI, SUITS (2018)

featuring Park Hyung-sik of SMGL, MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018) starring Lee Kwang-soo of RUNNING MAN, MY MISTER (2018) and Netflix’s first Korean original production LOVE ALARM (2018).

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING

(working title), GUARDIAN (working title) and the

co-production with Zip Cinema for THE

PRIESTS 2.

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P

Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“)

and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“),

is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists

venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing

solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is

a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major

artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

The Company owns a

100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of

investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for

the production of Korean content.

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early

stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the

following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE

PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/