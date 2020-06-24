AOC Smashes Global Competition, named as the No.1 Gaming-Monitor Brand

After years of close cooperation with the international gaming community, AOC is now the top gaming-monitor brand globally

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 24 June

2020 – For more than 80 years, AOC, a global leader in

display technology, has designed and created an award-winning array of

top-performing monitors for millions of loyal customers in over 120 countries.

These customers include a large AOC fan base within the fast-growing global

gaming community. With its design strategy based on continual product

development and consultation with these gaming devotees, AOC is now the world

leader in gaming monitors, according to figures from market analysis firm

International Data Corporation (IDC).

The figures

were published in IDC’s Quarterly Gaming Tracker for 2019Q4. In the category of

gaming monitors with refresh rates of 100Hz and above, IDC’s figures indicate

AOC achieved its market-leading position with cumulative sales of more than 2.6

million units, for a market share of around 18%. Clearly, AOC gaming monitors

enjoy unrivaled popularity with gamers worldwide!

Advanced high-performance products a hit with gamers

Gamers are demanding

monitors in a range of styles and performance metrics, and AOC’s successful

strategy is to meet the needs of both “pro” and leisure gamers,

staying ahead of the competition, ensuring aggressive design, unrivaled

performance and special features for the most demanding gamers. AOC’s top

gaming monitor sub brand, Agon is a perfect example with refresh rates of up to

240Hz, a 0.5ms response time, and anti-tearing adaptive sync technology,

including G-Sync from Nvidia and AMD’s FreeSync.

Providing top

performance for these different market segments, the AOC line-up includes the

34-inch CU34G2X, a superwide curved model in a 21:9 aspect ratio, where the

user can enjoy a full field of view. In the AOC Agon range, the 32-inch

AG323QCXE monitor has a curvature of 1500R, for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The brilliance of Nano IPS color can be experienced with AOC’s 27-inch AG273QG,

a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor supporting Nvidia G-Sync anti-tearing

technology and muscling in with a furiously fast refresh rate of 165Hz and

response time of 1ms.

Developing the gaming-monitor market

Gaming monitors are now a large and fast-growing

market, with lots of potential for further growth, as esports attract a growing

band of dedicated enthusiasts. AOC has responded by working closely with game

developers to provide professional gaming displays and further build the

fast-evolving gaming community. AOC has, for example, sponsored the APAC

Cybercafe Tournament for the highly popular PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s

Battlegrounds) game. AOC has also partnered with the world’s most competitive

esports teams and organizers, including the IeSF and the G2 Esports club, to

develop such superb products as the G2 Series, and to reach out and meet the

needs of this unique audience.

This is the real explanation

of why AOC is now the world’s most popular gaming monitor brand. AOC has

consistently stayed in touch with the market at a grassroots level, putting a

lot of effort into meeting the needs of professional gamers with the Hardcore

series, as well as those of casual video-game players. AOC has also worked

tirelessly with different gaming bodies to fine-tune their world-beating

products, garnering in the process many prestigious awards, including the much

coveted iF and Red Dot design awards, plus an array of product-review awards

from such well known publications as PC World, Digit, PC Gamer, and Chip.

AOC will of course continue

to develop its offering for the gaming-monitor segment. In particular, the G3

and Agon 4 series are upcoming, equipped with a slew of top-end features that

include 1000R curvature, UHD resolution and all the brilliance of High Dynamic

Range (HDR) technology.

About Agon:

To match the increasing

demand for a competitive edge and top-tier performance, AOC launched Agon —

AOC’s specialist gaming monitor brand. Named after the Ancient Greek word for

“struggle” or “contest”, the Agon brand represents AOC’s engagement with the

world of gaming. In addition to embracing new technologies, we’ve put our money

where our mouth is by sponsoring many leading eSports events and teams — actively

driving the emergence of gaming as the global profession it has become today. Whether

you’re an eSports professional or an aspiring home gamer, Agon’s

performance-driven specifications and convenient features will eliminate any

obstacle encountered on the path to glory.

About AOC:





Sold

in over 107 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is

positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display

technology to users worldwide. With nearly 50 years of experience in market

analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that

address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs

of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC’s slogan:

‘Vision at Heart.’ — at AOC, we’ve kept the hearts of our users in our vision,

and we’ve kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at: www.aocmonitorap.com.