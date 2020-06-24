Do you believe you can sleep better with the help of CBD?

We live in a fast and busy world, where most people have to create time for the things that matter in their lives. A lot of people struggle to create time to maintain healthy relationships with loved ones, stick to a healthy diet, and get quality sleep. However, medical experts advise that people need to begin taking the quality of sleep they need. Furthermore, they stated that there are enormous health benefits to maintaining a consistent and quality sleep schedule.

Some people may need the help of medical prescriptions to sleep better. However, these prescriptions often come with side effects which then stir up a desire to find a more efficient alternative.

Does CBD help people sleep better?

In this post, we will take a quick look at how you can get a quality sleep with the aid of CBD.

Sleep vs CBD

There are many possible reasons for a people having poor sleep patterns. The most common cause of insomnia is anxiety. Other causes of insomnia are Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other ailments that are related to stress.

Today, the many health advantages of CBD are no news to most people in the world. A lot of people battling with chronic anxiety often rely on the help of CBD oil.

Several studies indicate that CBD is efficient in managing or treating several health conditions like anxiety, pain, inflammation, and epilepsy, etc. These studies also indicate that CBD is highly efficient in the treatment of insomnia. Click here to learn more about CBD.

Since there are many causes of insomnia, with the majority of the causes being anxiety, pain, and inflammation, etc. CBD helps to enhance the quality of sleep a person gets by treating or managing these underlying health issues.

While not much research has been conducted on how effective CBD is in the treatment of anxiety in humans, a study conducted on 72 insomnia patients gives us an idea. 25 subject had poor sleeping schedules while 47 of them suffered from anxiety. All 72 subjects were administered 25mg of CBD over a period of one month. The result indicated that 79.2 percent of the subjects experienced significant reductions in their levels of anxiety and 66.7 percent reported better sleep quality.

The health advantages of CBD

According to research, CBD interacts with the ECS (Endocannabinoid System) of our bodies. This system is responsible for regulating several body functions like sleep, fertility, the reproductive system, liver functions, memory, and the desire for food.

Otherwise referred to as hemp or cannabidiol, CBD is one of the two most common cannabis plant extracts. These extracts are generally referred to as cannabinoids. THC is the second most common cannabis plant extract. The difference between hemp and marijuana is the concentration of THC in the extract. While marijuana contains a high concentration of THC, hemp contains less than 0.3%. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a psychoactive natural compound that is found in high concentrations in marijuana and it is responsible for the high feeling that is associated with this cannabis extract. This is the reason why most people prefer using CBD over THC.

In conclusion, CBD is largely seen as an effective aid to enhance sleep quality and several pieces of evidence are point to that.

