Multiply Capital Launches Innovative Startup That Provides Financing for SMEs

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 24

June 2020 – Multiply

Capital, a subsidiary of IFS Capital Limited, has launched its new website in

Singapore, providing financing for micro and small businesses in Singapore.

Made for

Small Businesses

Multiply’s

unique set up allows it to offer financing to businesses typically deemed too

small for financing. These include start-ups,

sole-proprietorships/partnerships, and other small enterprises, where the

average working capital requirement is ~S$30-50k.

Since

Multiply started, its average loan size is around S$20k, with the smallest

invoice funded being $500.

Innovation

through Intrapreneurship

Multiply

was started via IFS’ intrapreneurship and incubation programme, aiming to

empower entrepreneurs within the company to come up with innovative business

ideas to better serve their clients.

The idea

for Multiply was conceived when the team noticed a gap for smaller sized loans,

which tend to not be profitable for most financing companies to provide.

Further, smaller companies tend to have limited, incomplete financial data,

which adds to the difficulty in doing an accurate risk assessment and credit

evaluation.

Jonathan

Chong, Chief Operating Officer of Multiply Capital, commented, “With the

resources and the experience of IFS, as well as the agility and nimbleness of

our start-up, we were able to develop a fast and affordable service for micro

and small enterprises.

Changing

the way Business is Being Conducted

Multiply

offers small-ticket working capital loans and invoice financing.

“We saw a

demand in the market as smaller companies had a lot of their cash flow locked

up in unpaid invoices. That gave us the idea to start this segment of our

business,” added Jonathan Chong, the Chief Operating Officer of Multiply

Capital.

With the

help of cutting edge open-source technologies, such as Amazon Web Services,

Machine Learning, and NoSQL, Multiply is able to lower our cost via a simple

team structure, proprietary origination platform, credit assessment model, and

the constant optimisation of operational workflow.

If you

would like to find out more about Multiply Capital, please visit https://www.multiply.com.sg/