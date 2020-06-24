OctaFX rescues a centre for visually impaired children in Penang

Many

trades take place every day, and OctaFX decided to harness this power and

donate .20 USD from their pocket on every trade as part of its annual Ramadan

charity campaign. The results were truly encouraging.

When

the company began searching for a worthy organization, desperately in need of

funds, they came across several heartbreaking articles about a child care

centre for blind children in Penang, Malaysia. The centre was prepared to close

if they did not receive funds soon.

The

centre have been experiencing challenges stemming from the beginning of

Movement Control Order (MCO). One teacher can help a maximum of three visually

impaired children. SNH was unable to fund the salaries of three teachers, which

would force this needy centre to lay off their much-needed staff.

According

to the centre’s general manager David Chiang, the SNH provides multiple

services for the blind and visually impaired, ranging from the age of 2 to 77.

However, since 2018 their usual 90,000,000 endowments from the Malaysian

government ended, which has forced them to rely on the general public for help.

The MCO and COVID-19 signaled the end for the SNH and their child care centre.

Fortunately, now they are not forced to close their doors, and instead, have

them remain open due in large part from OctaFX’s help.

For

more information, you can contact David Chiang, SNH general manager at +60 12

4285911.