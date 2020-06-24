OctaFX rescues a centre for visually impaired children in Penang
OutReach – 24 June 2020 – OctaFX, a
multi-asset online trading broker, donated 88,000 ringgit to the St. Nicholas
Home (SNH) for the blind as part of its charity campaign during Ramadan.
Many
trades take place every day, and OctaFX decided to harness this power and
donate .20 USD from their pocket on every trade as part of its annual Ramadan
charity campaign. The results were truly encouraging.
When
the company began searching for a worthy organization, desperately in need of
funds, they came across several heartbreaking articles about a child care
centre for blind children in Penang, Malaysia. The centre was prepared to close
if they did not receive funds soon.
The
centre have been experiencing challenges stemming from the beginning of
Movement Control Order (MCO). One teacher can help a maximum of three visually
impaired children. SNH was unable to fund the salaries of three teachers, which
would force this needy centre to lay off their much-needed staff.
According
to the centre’s general manager David Chiang, the SNH provides multiple
services for the blind and visually impaired, ranging from the age of 2 to 77.
However, since 2018 their usual 90,000,000 endowments from the Malaysian
government ended, which has forced them to rely on the general public for help.
The MCO and COVID-19 signaled the end for the SNH and their child care centre.
Fortunately, now they are not forced to close their doors, and instead, have
them remain open due in large part from OctaFX’s help.
For
more information, you can contact David Chiang, SNH general manager at +60 12
4285911.