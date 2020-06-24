Trend Micro Once Again Ranks Number One in Global Hybrid Cloud Security
Latest analyst report finds Trend Micro holds three times the market share of number two player
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – June 24, 2020 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704),
the global leader in cloud security,
today announced it has been ranked #1 in 2019 market share for Hybrid Cloud
Workload Security, according to IDC’s Worldwide
Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2019 (doc #US46398420,
June 2020)
report.
With a market
share of 29.5% last year, three times that of the number two vendor, Trend
Micro was described in the report as the “800-pound gorilla” in this space and
“the dominant leader in SDC workload protection.”
“As IDC
mentions in its report, our leadership position in this space is no accident.
We spotted how important workload security was going to be more than a decade
ago and have been building out our capabilities ever since,” said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for
Trend Micro. “While other vendors shout loudly about their professed
leadership, IDC’s findings paint a different picture. Trend Micro continues to
build on our market position with new products and capabilities designed to support our customers’
growth ambitions in hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure services.”
IDC defines
hybrid cloud workload protection as protecting the VMs and containers that run
on top of SDC environments. Trend Micro made its first moves in this space back
in 2009, by investing significantly in recently acquired host-based
intrusion-prevention and firewall software for cloud and virtualized data
center environments.
The report goes on to mention that the keys to Trend Micro’s position include
significant cloud innovations, as well as the acquisition of Cloud Conformity
to tackle customers’ cloud misconfiguration challenges. Additionally, a
partnership with Snyk helps to address vulnerabilities stemming from DevOps
teams’ reuse of open source code repositories.
Following
the successful acquisition of Cloud Conformity, an AWS Technology Partner of
the Year in 2019, Trend Micro has continued to build-out its non-AWS
capabilities, with support for VMs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Kubernetes
platform protection, and integration of container image scanning in the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).
Trend Micro
created a GCP Connector to automate the discovery and protection of GCP VM
instances and was named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for
Security.
According to IDC, “Trend Micro has not rested on its position, rather
continues to invest.” To this end, Trend Micro launched Cloud One at the end of
2019. This unified SaaS platform holistically addresses customer cloud security
challenges in several key areas: data center servers and VMs; IaaS workloads;
containers and container services; cloud security posture management; cloud
file & object storage services; and serverless.
The IDC
market share ranking comes on the back of similar recognition for Trend Micro in the Forrester
Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019 report.
To download a complimentary copy of the
IDC Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security
Market Shares report, click HERE.
