Trend Micro Once Again Ranks Number One in Global Hybrid Cloud Security

Latest analyst report finds Trend Micro holds three times the market share of number two player

HONG KONG, CHINA – June 24, 2020 –

the global leader in cloud security,

today announced it has been ranked #1 in 2019 market share for Hybrid Cloud

Workload Security, according to IDC’s Worldwide

Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2019 (doc #US46398420,

June 2020)

report.

With a market

share of 29.5% last year, three times that of the number two vendor, Trend

Micro was described in the report as the “800-pound gorilla” in this space and

“the dominant leader in SDC workload protection.”

“As IDC

mentions in its report, our leadership position in this space is no accident.

We spotted how important workload security was going to be more than a decade

ago and have been building out our capabilities ever since,” said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for

Trend Micro. “While other vendors shout loudly about their professed

leadership, IDC’s findings paint a different picture. Trend Micro continues to

build on our market position with new products and capabilities designed to support our customers’

growth ambitions in hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure services.”

IDC defines

hybrid cloud workload protection as protecting the VMs and containers that run

on top of SDC environments. Trend Micro made its first moves in this space back

in 2009, by investing significantly in recently acquired host-based

intrusion-prevention and firewall software for cloud and virtualized data

center environments.

The report goes on to mention that the keys to Trend Micro’s position include

significant cloud innovations, as well as the acquisition of Cloud Conformity

to tackle customers’ cloud misconfiguration challenges. Additionally, a

partnership with Snyk helps to address vulnerabilities stemming from DevOps

teams’ reuse of open source code repositories.

Following

the successful acquisition of Cloud Conformity, an AWS Technology Partner of

the Year in 2019, Trend Micro has continued to build-out its non-AWS

capabilities, with support for VMs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Kubernetes

platform protection, and integration of container image scanning in the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

Trend Micro

created a GCP Connector to automate the discovery and protection of GCP VM

instances and was named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for

Security.

According to IDC, “Trend Micro has not rested on its position, rather

continues to invest.” To this end, Trend Micro launched Cloud One at the end of

2019. This unified SaaS platform holistically addresses customer cloud security

challenges in several key areas: data center servers and VMs; IaaS workloads;

containers and container services; cloud security posture management; cloud

file & object storage services; and serverless.

The IDC

market share ranking comes on the back of similar recognition for Trend Micro in the Forrester

Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019 report.

To download a complimentary copy of the

IDC Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security

Market Shares report, click HERE.

