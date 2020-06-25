5 innovative ways to harness the power of cannabis oil

Cannabis has been thought to have many unexpected medical benefits for decades, and science is now confirming many of the anecdotal stories we’ve heard about the plant. Some Western countries have welcomed the potential of medical cannabis with open arms (e.g. Colorado), whereas others, such as the United Kingdom are still much more cautious about using the natural medicine to treat illnesses, ranging from life-threatening epilepsy to anxiety.

High-CBD, low-THC cannabis oil has emerged as a medicating option for people who want to see the medicinal qualities of the herb first-hand but would prefer not to have a psychoactive experience or smoke the plant to get any effects. Cannabis oil is extracted from the cannabis plant (usually from strains cultivated for medicinal use), and can be consumed sublingually, through oral ingestion, by applying it as a topical or taking it as an edible. For these intake methods, finding an ideal dosage is important. However, if you’re using cannabis oil as part of a recipe you don’t have to be quite so precise.

In this post, we’ll look at five ways to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of cannabis on a daily basis.

1) Using cannabis oil as an oral medication

Concentrated cannabis oil rich in water soluble CBD and THC can help to relieve pain and discomfort from several psychological and physical conditions. It’s a common alternative way of combatting depression, a condition that affects more than 300 million people globally, and cannabis oil is also used increasingly in place of addictive opiate-based pain-killing medication. First-time users should start with low doses of cannabis oil and apply it to their bottom gum.

2) Using cannabis oil as a topical to treat skin conditions such as eczema

Research into CBD muscle balm and the skin has found that the cannabinoid demonstrates anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory properties, which could potentially be harnessed to treat eczema and acne. While inhaling or ingesting THC would induce a psychoactive experience, applying the cannabinoid to the skin in oil or cream form does not cause any mind-altering effects. Furthermore, CBD has been found to be an anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial compound.

4) Using cannabis oil to relieve headaches and migraines

Throbbing headaches and searing migraines can cause some of the most intense pain imaginable, but cannabis can help bring relief to your temples. Simply apply a small amount of cannabis oil to interact with the cannabinoid receptors in your temples, and perhaps supplement this treatment by inhaling or ingesting cannabis as well. This two-pronged attack on your headaches and migraines may help more than traditional medication.

5) Using cannabis oil as a substitute to oil or fat when cooking

CBD Butter that has been extracted for cooking purposes makes an excellent substitute to traditional oils and fats – it’s much healthier, and doesn’t contain the super-high, off-balancing levels of omega-6 that you find in vegetable oil. However, make sure that your recipe doesn’t involve heating your ingredients more than 280 degrees Fahrenheit, as otherwise the cannabis oil will evaporate.

CBD massage oil with a THC content will produce psychoactive effects, as users are going to be ingesting whatever the oil is used to make. An edible high takes effect more slowly but lasts a few hours longer than when you smoke or vape.

3) Using cannabis oil as a topical to relieve aches and pains in muscles

The anti-inflammatory properties of THC, CBD cream 1000mg and therefore cannabis oil tend to be more potent in a topical than any other method of consumption. The treatment’s relaxing and calming effects are a good way of relieving aches and pains in muscles – simply apply the oil to the part of the body that you’re having trouble with. Several types of cannabis consumption can be incredibly effective at treating chronic pain (vaping and smoking provides the speediest relief), but the localized effects of topicals – either specifically-designed creams or oil extracts – are not to be missed.

