Akila Dananjaya added to the training squad as the 25th player

Sri Lankan all rounder Akila Dananjaya has been added to the training squad in Kandy, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in the SLC, the 26-year-old right arm off-break spinner (who can also bowl leg-break) has already reached the venue.

“He is the 25th member of the training squad. He is the latest addition to the squad of 24, who have been practising at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy since the last three days”, the source said exclusively.

“In fact Akila has been included at the request of the head coach, Mickey Arthur”.

Last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned Dananjaya from bowling in international matches for twelve months, after his bowling action was deemed to be illegal.

“His suspension is coming to an end within two months and our coach wants to see him in action. He is a key member of our team for the ODIs’ and T-20I and therefore he has been summoned to join the training squad”, the source further added.

It is still not decided where he would be sent for the testing of his bowling action.

Akila has so far played 6 Tests, 36 ODIs’ and 22 T-20 internationals.

Needless to say that he joined the training squad after passing all the medical tests, which were mandatory.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION