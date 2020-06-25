Apply and Secure Singapore Citizenship and Permanent Residency with IASG
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2020 – IASG provides foreigners with accurate advisory and effective immigration solutions in light of the travel and job restrictions implemented to manage the pandemic.
- IASG launches a campaign to help foreigners attain PR or attain Singapore Citizen despite the current pandemic.
- Handling complexities inherent in applications, IASG adopts a personalised and solutions-driven approach for each case.
- Despite the Circuit Breaker restrictions, IASG remains business-as-usual, offering exclusive discounts, free video consultations, and expedited profile analysis and submissions for all clients.