Apply and Secure Singapore Citizenship and Permanent Residency with IASG

Published: June 25, 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2020 – IASG provides foreigners with accurate advisory and effective immigration solutions in light of the travel and job restrictions implemented to manage the pandemic.


  • IASG launches a campaign to help foreigners attain PR or attain Singapore Citizen despite the current pandemic.
  • Handling complexities inherent in applications, IASG adopts a personalised and solutions-driven approach for each case.
  • Despite the Circuit Breaker restrictions, IASG remains business-as-usual, offering exclusive discounts, free video consultations, and expedited profile analysis and submissions for all clients. 

