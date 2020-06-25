Chinachem Group Sends Tuen Ng Festival Greetings to Underprivileged Citizens

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 June 2020 – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is pummelling the local economy deeper into recession. With the unemployment rate hitting a 15-year high, many grass-roots citizens have seen their income significantly reduced, which is profoundly affecting their livelihoods. This year in the approach to Tuen Ng Festival, Chinachem Group (the Group) is co-operating with the Foodlink Foundation to distribute 2,500 food packs through 11 non-profit organisations. The food packs will be sent to people in need in the Tsuen Wan, Kwai Tsing and Tung Chung areas, accompanied by Tuen Ng Festival greetings.

Underprivileged citizen is delighted after receiving food packs from the Chinachem Volunteer Team

Chinachem’s Volunteer Team visited one of the non-profit organizations to deliver the food packs in person to 100 Tsuen Wan residents on 24 June. The rest of the food packs will be distributed to the needy through the partnering non-profit organisations next month.

Wong Hung Han, Chief Cooperation Officer of Chinachem Group said, “The Group has an enduring commitment to corporate social responsibility; it has been paying close attention to the progress of the epidemic as well as the needs of citizens. Having earlier donated 200,000 masks to the community, we have launched another round of support in co-operation with the Foodlink Foundation to deliver HK$500,000 worth of food packs to vulnerable citizens, in an effort to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic alongside them.”

Fulfilling its commitment to make a positive impact on the community and create shared value, the Group has also launched an internal food donation programme, setting up a canned and dried food collection point at its head office to encourage staff members to participate in this meaningful event and disseminate the message of sharing with the needy.

