Fate of the Asia Cup still “undecided”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) may be very keen to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September but the fate is still undecided, it is learnt here.

According to the top sources in the BCCI, “the reality is: playing the Asia Cup itself is in doubt. I doubt whether it will be held this year…There have been so many cases of players affected due to COVID-10 in Pakistan and Bangladesh and we can’t commit at this point whether we would play this year”.

“If players of all teams are cleared off the COVID-19 tests, it can be held anywhere-be it Sri Lanka or UAE. Going by the statement of the PCB (that Asia Cup would be held in September) but if that window does not suit us, how can that be played”, he asked.

“We are still undecided about the fate of the IPL”, he added.

